Crypto Market Shows Slight Recovery after Massive Dip as Major Assets Turn Green

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 20:30
The crypto landscape has recently witnessed a gradual spike after a significant downturn. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $3.78B mark after a 0.65% increase. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has seen a 23.04% slump, reaching $174.14B. In addition to this, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is still in the “Fear” zone while sitting at 34 points.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.14% Increase and Ethereum Jumps by 1.57%

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is currently trading at $109,696.32. This price level accounts for a minor 0.14% increase while the market dominance of the leading crypto asset has touched 57.8%. Similarly, Ethereum ($ETH) has also gone through a slight 1.57% surge in price. As a result, it is now changing hands at $4,017.65, whereas the market dominance of the leading altcoin is approximately 12.8%.

$AARK, $COIN, and $HOOD Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, Aark ($AARK), [Fake] Wrapped COINBASE ($COIN), and Robinhood ($HOOD) are the top names among today’s top crypto gainers. Specifically, $AARK has experienced a staggering 1560.64% increase, reaching $0.01360 mark in terms of price. Subsequently, $COIN has jumped by 611.11%, touching the price level of $0.004144. Following that, $HOOD is now trading at $0.006747, showing a 552.78% price increase.

DeFi TVL Surges by 2.32% and NFT Sales Volume Records 7.67% Spike

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 2.32% growth, attaining the $150.835B spot. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has surged by 1.93%, reaching $40.651B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni has secured the 1st position in the DeFi market, accounting for 26531% growth over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has also spiked by 7.67%, reaching the figure of $26,557,904. Along with that, the top-selling NFT collection, Vesting NFT, has secured a stunning 66.86% surge, claiming the $11,251208 mark.

Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 ETFs and Tether Mints $1B USDT on Ethereum

Moving on, the crypto sector has also seen several other influential developments during the past 24 hours. In this respect, Cyber Hornet has submitted a filing with the SEC to launch S&P 500 ETFs linked to $XRP, $SOL, and $ETH.

Moreover, the Indian Enforcement Directorate has submitted charges against Raj Kundra, accusing him of possessing up to 285 $BTC (nearly 1.5B rupees), in connection with the crypto Ponzi scheme of late Amit Bhardwaj. Furthermore, Tether has minted an additional 1B $USDT tokens on Ethereum.

