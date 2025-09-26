Crypto Market Suffers ‘Red September,’ Yet Millionaires Soar 40%

Despite the harsh “Red September,” where the top 20 cryptocurrencies dropped 1–25% and $162 billion was wiped out, the number of crypto millionaires has risen by 40% in mid-2025.

Henley & Partners’ Crypto Wealth Report shows that crypto centimillionaires grew 38% to 450, while the number of billionaires in the space rose 29% to 36.

Since the beginning of the month, the crypto market has faced a severe ‘blood bath,’ as most of the top tokens, including memecoins, have significantly dropped in price. Earlier when the month started, Tronweekly predicted Bitcoin’s September bloodbath using data from Coinglass.

According to the details of the data shared, since 2013, when Bitcoin officially started trading, the token has been down 8 out of 12 times in September. Not only that, September is also a month filled with different global macroeconomic pressures that tend to affect the crypto market in general.



Within the last few days, the top 20 crypto tokens by market cap have faced drops in prices ranging from 1 to 25% on the 24-hour and 7-day time frames. And in the last 24 hours, $162 billion was wiped out in the crypto market.

The Rise in Crypto Millionaires

The number of people who have become crypto millionaires rose sharply compared to the past year. The number rose by about 241,700 by mid-2025. Which means about a 40% increase, and the year is not even over. Most of the growth was and is still driven by Bitcoin’s strong rally and the overall growth of the crypto market, which has risen to more than a $3.3 trillion market cap. Wealth distribution at higher levels has also expanded too.



According to the details shared, the group of crypto centimillionaires, that is, those holding over $100 million worth of cryptocurrency, grew 38% to 450. Meanwhile, the number of billionaires with cryptocurrency rose by 29% to 36; all these details are shared in Henley & Partners’ latest Crypto Wealth Report.

Source: Henleyglobal



So far, it could be noted that institutional adoption played a big role in causing these shifts. Public companies and major financial institutions, especially those located in the United States, have invested heavily in the year 2025, as Trump’s administration has given pro-crypto policies that have strengthened investors and even Wall Street. All these and more have helped to accelerate the value of the entire market.



Bitcoin remains one of the main drivers of this surge, with over 145,000 investors now holding seven-figure amounts in the cryptocurrency. Overall, the fortunes in the crypto economy have expanded quickly and shown how mainstream acceptance has caused prices to rise and also transformed global wealth.

