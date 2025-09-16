The post Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market this week is heading into a make-or-break moment. A mix of weak economic data from China and crucial interest rate decisions from the US, UK, and Japan will decide whether global liquidity fuels the next leg of the crypto bull run or triggers a correction.

China’s Weakness Could Spark Bigger Liquidity Push

Fresh data from China shows the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, below expectations of 3.9%. Industrial production slowed to 5.2%, the weakest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.

This cooling demand is likely to force Beijing to increase monetary stimulus. China has already been injecting liquidity, and the latest numbers suggest even larger measures could be on the way. Such action would boost global money supply, often spilling into crypto markets.

Fed Rate Cut on September 17

Attention now turns to Washington, where the Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision. Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point cut. If Chair Jerome Powell confirms the cut and signals more easing ahead, liquidity could surge.

Historically, this kind of move has pushed Bitcoin 10% to 15% higher within weeks, with Ethereum and altcoins benefiting as risk appetite increases. If Powell stops short of committing to further cuts, however, risk assets may quickly lose momentum and face a correction.

Bank of England Decision on September 18

The Bank of England will follow with its decision on sep 18th. A dovish approach from the BOE would strengthen the global narrative of synchronized easing, further supporting the case for inflows into risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bank of Japan Policy on September 19

Japan’s central bank could be the real game-changer. A dovish BOJ stance would weaken the yen, boost dollar liquidity, and increase flows into global assets. That extra liquidity could extend well beyond traditional markets and into crypto. But a hawkish surprise could deliver a shock to markets, similar to the turbulence seen in August 2024.

Crypto Market Predictions

If the Fed, BOE, and BOJ all move in a dovish direction while China continues expanding stimulus, synchronized easing could deliver a wave of global liquidity. Bitcoin could break above $120,000, Ethereum ETF demand would accelerate, and altcoins could enter a powerful rally.

On the other hand, if the Fed disappoints, China struggles, and the BOJ turns hawkish, volatility could rise sharply, with Bitcoin holding relatively steady but altcoins facing steep retracements.

Liquidity always flows in stages, starting with Bitcoin, moving into Ethereum, and finally rotating into altcoins. This makes the next 10 days especially critical. If global central banks align dovishly, this period could mark the beginning of a mega altseason in Q4.