Crypto Market Update (Sep-26): BTC and ETH Face Sharp Losses in September Sell-Off

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 20:28
In today’s crypto market update, the cryptocurrency market is encountering a sharp downturn today (Sep 26), and Top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost value, leading to significant financial losses for investors. 

Crypto experts noted that the key factors behind the current pullback in the cryptocurrency market are institutional outflows, increasing fear of a U.S government shutdown, and economic uncertainty. 

Since the start of the week (September), the whole crypto market dipped by approximately $140 B wipeout. Crypto investors and traders are closely analyzing these developments, resulting in today’s pullback as an important moment for the crypto market watchers.

Additionally, the sudden $23 billion BTC and Ethereum options expiry this week of September is enhancing market tension.

According to the September 2025 cryptocurrency market data, A huge $162 billion sell-off occurred in the current month has reducing the whole crypto market capitalization, driven by significant factors such as a strengthening U.S dollar and regulatory instability.

BTC and ETH Encounter a Sharp Pullback

Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced significant losses in September 2025, mainly during a period called “Red September”.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading below $109,554, which has fallen about seven percent over the week, according to various crypto analysts.

Ethereum has declined seven percent to $3887, and the pullback has also impacted to decrease inflows into the ETH spot exchange-traded funds.

Analysts added that, in recent days, the whole cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by over $162 billion. 

According to various market observers, the key reasons for the decline in BTC and ETH in recent days include Market Consolidation, Macroeconomic Headwinds, and Regulatory uncertainty.

When analysing the short-term outlook, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain bearish, with investors deeply examining market developments and waiting for upcoming macroeconomic data.

Over the last fifty-three weeks, the overall market sentiment has been bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index of crypto has been declining to forty-five, resulting in developing caution as well as risk aversion among crypto investors, according to blockchain experts.

In intraday activity, BTC has been volatile and trading within the range between $108,780 and $113,700.

 As a store of value, Bitcoin’s long-term investors are very confident in investing in it, even in this volatile market, but its short-term traders are responding instantly to crypto trading news, amplifying price fluctuations, according to various financial journalists.

Deutsche Bank analysts noted that one of the significant performance highlights of Bitcoin is its developing status as a potential macro edge. 

As a whole, the cryptocurrency market has dropped 4.7% so far today, declining $3.73 trillion and increasing a 7-day drop that has restart talk regarding the worst performance of digital assets in September, noted by multiple recent reports.

The September sell-off reveals that even the highest cryptocurrencies are sensitive to investor sentiment and macroeconomic events. 

Moreover, the mechanics of the current market pullback in September showcase a difficult interplay of factors, with liquidations and leverage having an important role in expanding the downward spiral of the cryptocurrency market.

