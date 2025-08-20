Crypto Markets Dump $120B as Friday Fed Speech Looms

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 15:52
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1517-2.19%

Around $120 billion has exited crypto markets over the past 24 hours, dropping total capitalization to a two-week low of $3.86 trillion during early trading in Asia on Wednesday.

Bitcoin fell below $113,000 to its lowest level for 17 days while Ethereum dipped below $4,100, eroding all of last week’s gains.

The market sell-off is in preparation for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday, and is “essentially pricing in a hawkish tone,” said Bitcoin author Jason Williams on Wednesday.

Crypto Markets Seeking Confirmation

He added that markets now believe rate cuts are no longer a guarantee for September, and if Powell hints that they may not be implemented, the bearishness will likely continue. However, “if Powell comes in soft and leans that rate cuts are likely, we turbo rip,” he said.

If there are no rate reductions for September, “it’ll be an ugly 4-6 weeks until we have clarity for October potential cuts.”

The probability of a Sept. 17 rate cut is still a high 85% according to the CME Fed Watch Tool, which is based on futures markets. However, this could drop sharply if Powell is hawkish on Friday.

President Trump, who has been highly critical of the central bank chair, calling him “too late,” said, “There is no inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major rate cut.”

“We are in this uncomfortable equilibrium, where we don’t know where things go next,” Gennadiy Goldberg, chief rates strategist at TD Securities, told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

A lower interest rate environment means cheaper borrowing and more liquidity available for risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Sentiment Flickers

Crypto sentiment is very volatile and flips in minutes, observed Bitcoin Magazine founder David Bailey, who said:

Meanwhile, Santiment reported that retail traders have “done a complete 180 after Bitcoin has failed to rally and dipped below $113K.” It noted that the past 24 hours have marked the most “bearish sentiment seen on social media” since geopolitical conflict in the Middle East caused panic selling in late June.

BTC had recovered slightly to trade at $113,520 at the time of writing as its next direction hinges on Friday’s Fed speech.

The post Crypto Markets Dump $120B as Friday Fed Speech Looms  appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005528+3.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-2.19%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017412+0.95%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.05143-0.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8949-4.00%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07436-0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Share
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
U
U$0.02-9.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 15:23
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?