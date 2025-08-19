Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion as ETF Outflows Signal Cooling Sentiment

By: Blockhead
2025/08/19 14:23
Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion as ETF Outflows Signal Cooling Sentiment

Cryptocurrency markets retreated sharply Monday as investors pulled back from risk assets ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's closely-watched Jackson Hole speech later this week, with the sector losing $60 billion in market capitalization (-0.59%) over 24 hours to $3.88 trillion, per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin dropped to $115,090, down 3.13% over seven days and 0.41% in the past day, breaking below key technical support levels. Ethereum fared worse, falling 1.48% to $4,236 after declining 3.4% from weekly highs as over $190 million in long positions were liquidated.

The sell-off coincided with significant institutional withdrawal from crypto exchange-traded funds. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $121.7 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs posted their largest single-day withdrawal since launch with $196.6 million in redemptions, ending a 15-week inflow streak.

The combined $318 million in ETF outflows reflects growing caution as markets await clarity on Federal Reserve monetary policy. Powell's August 22 speech at Jackson Hole is expected to provide guidance on the central bank's approach to interest rate cuts, with markets currently pricing in a 25 basis point reduction in September.

Powell’s Jackson Hole Balancing Act Keeps Crypto Range-Bound
Your daily access to the backroom
Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion as ETF Outflows Signal Cooling SentimentBlockheadBlockhead
Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion as ETF Outflows Signal Cooling Sentiment

Macroeconomic headwinds have dampened risk appetite across asset classes. The U.S. dollar index has gained 3% since July while rising bond yields have reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets like cryptocurrencies. The crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 53 (neutral) from 56, indicating shifting sentiment.

Ethereum's decline was amplified by its high correlation with Bitcoin at 0.89 year-to-date. Despite the recent weakness, Ethereum ETF assets under management remain robust at $22.55 billion, up 43% month-over-month, following a 63% rally over the past 90 days.

BRN analysts are watching Bitcoin's ability to hold the $114,000 support level, with further declines potentially triggering additional selling pressure. The market's reaction to Thursday's ETF flow data will provide insight into whether institutional appetite for crypto exposure is cooling or if the recent outflows represent temporary profit-taking.

The pullback comes after both cryptocurrencies reached significant milestones earlier this month, with Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs above $124,000 before the current consolidation phase began.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge