Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:36
NEAR
NEAR$2.553+2.90%
Union
U$0.01044-2.61%
Solana
SOL$215.24+5.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,583.44+1.18%
Capverse
CAP$0.13128-12.74%

BTC is trading near $112,000, while ETH hovers above $4,300 after record weekly ETF outflows.

Cryptocurrency markets are moderately higher today, Sept. 8, as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August fuels expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $112,200, down slightly from recent highs, but up 1% on the day and 3% on the week. Ethereum (ETH) is holding out above $4,300, also up about 1% today, but still down 1% over the past week. The total crypto market capitalization stands near $3.97 trillion, up roughly 1.1% over the past 24 hours.

Among large-cap crypto assets, XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are leading the pack in 24 hour gains. XRP is up over 5% and trading at $2.98, while SOL gained nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. SOL continues to be viewed as a key player alongside Ethereum in DeFi. As The Defiant reported earlier, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has surged nearly 30% since July, climbing from $10 billion to $13 billion.

DOGE is leading in 24-hour gains among the top-ten assets, up almost 9% today, evidently driven by speculation around the launch of a DOGE exchange-traded product.

BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko

ETFs and DATs

Investor attention has turned to crypto ETFs, which are showing sharply divergent flows. According to SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a five-day streak of net outflows, and recorded their largest weekly outflow on record, with $787.7 million leaving the market the week ending Sept. 5. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a mix of inflows and outflows last week, with net inflows exceeding $246 million for the week.

Meanwhile, crypto treasury firms continue to add to their stockpiles. Per a press release today, BitMine now holds over 2 million ETH, holding its place as the largest public ETH holders, and one of the largest digital asset treasury (DAT) companies overall. Among Bitcoin treasuries, Strategy reported today that the firm added 1,955 BTC last week, bringing its total to 638,460 BTC.

Liquidations and Macro

Over the past 24 hours, more than $250 million in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated, according to CoinGlass. Unusually, BTC and ETH 24-hour liquidations were both exceeded by MYX Finance (MYX), the native asset of a decentralized derivatives exchange, with over $41 million liquidated. Ethereum followed with $32 million in liquidations, while BTC and SOL both accounted for around $19 million each.

24-hour crypto liquidations. Source: CoinGlass

In terms of upcoming macro signals, investors are eyeing the Sept. 10 Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Sept. 11 Consumer Price Index (CPI) — both metrics used to gauge inflation — for further guidance on the Fed’s Sept. 16-17 meeting.

Analysts at Keyrock pointed out in their weekly overview that markets are now leaning toward a “more aggressive easing path that the Fed has yet to justify with the data.” They noted that Bitcoin and equities “have already priced in the near-term cut, leaving momentum muted,” while gold’s breakout signals a defensive bid.

Still, with cuts already priced and CPI risk ahead next week, chasing upside “may offer less reward than positioning defensively into September,” the analysts concluded.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-markets-show-mixed-moves-as-etfs-see-divergent-flows

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.46-0.06%
Suilend
SEND$0.5682+1.66%
Polkadot
DOT$4.054+1.73%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.0163+2.06%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04367+3.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06193+1.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.125+1.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.45+8.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006293-0.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.