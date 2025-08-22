Crypto Markets Slip Ahead of Jackson Hole as Fed Minutes Signal Caution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 02:34
Solana
SOL$180.31-3.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,326.71-1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0999-2.66%
XRP
XRP$2.8733-3.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021809+0.45%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major tokens continue weekly declines as investors weigh inflation risks and ETF outflows.

Cryptocurrency markets retreated on Thursday, Aug. 21, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes and turned their attention to the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, Aug. 22.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $112,773, marking a modest decline of 0.4% on the day and a nearly 4.7% drop over the past week. Ethereum (ETH) is also down 0.7% in the last 24 hours to $4,242, representing a 7.9% decline over the week.

XRP and Solana (SOL) followed a similar trend, with XRP at $2.89, down 0.4% on the day and 7.5% over the week, while SOL has slipped 1.5% in the past 24 hours to $182, losing 6.9% since last week.

Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1% over the past 24 hours to $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 57.5% and Ethereum at 13.1%, according to CoinGecko.

Over the past 24 hours, around $228 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $244 million of long positions and $194 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Ethereum led with more than $91 million in liquidations, followed by Bitcoin at $34 million.

ETFs

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded nearly $312 million in net outflows on Wednesday, Aug. 20, the fourth straight day of withdrawals, pushing total outflows over the week to $971 million, according to SoSoValue.

Meanwhile, spot ETH ETFs experienced over $240 million in net outflows on Wednesday, a day after recording the second-largest single-day outflow since their launch in July 2024. Total outflows for the week have now reached roughly $926 million.

Fed Minutes and Jackson Hole

The cautious sentiment came after the Federal Reserve’s July minutes revealed on Aug. 20 that officials remain concerned about inflation and may be reluctant to cut interest rates.

“Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” the minutes noted.

Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman disagreed with the decision to keep rates unchanged, saying the Fed should start cutting instead. The Fed’s key rate has stayed between 4.25% and 4.5% since December.

Investors are now turning their focus to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday, which could provide clues on the central bank’s policy moves heading into the fall.

The outcome would likely impact crypto markets in the medium term, determining whether Bitcoin posts gains or suffers a pullback.

“A Fed rate cut or new chair means risk-on for retail sitting in cash,” Function CEO Thomas Chen said in comments shared with The Defiant. “Lower rates make BTC more attractive as traditional savings become less compelling.”

Chen explained that a bigger catalyst would be a pro-crypto Fed chair appointment, which “could give institutions confidence for more regulatory clarity with respect to corporate treasury adoption of Bitcoin.”

Paul Howard, Senior Director at Wincent, echoed Chen’s statement, noting that a change in direction of U.S. interest rates next month “would likely be the fuel the market needs to breach a new all-time-high.”

“Meanwhile, we keep our eyes out on what regulatory changes could come in the next few months,” Howard added.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-markets-slip-ahead-of-jackson-hole-as-fed-minutes-signal-caution

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180.33-3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-3.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-11.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53595-7.40%
MemeCore
M$0.45059+0.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.06512+1.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05346-2.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand