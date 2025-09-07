Crypto Meme Coins With Two Features Are Driving Investor Interest in 2025: How Moonshot MAGAX Fits In

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 17:00
SHIB
SHIB$0.00001239+1.06%
HYPE
HYPE$47.12+0.55%
SHIBA
SHIBA$0.000000000566+4.04%
LIKE
LIKE$0.010899+1.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21878+2.04%
MEME
MEME$0.002616-2.53%
From DOGE and SHIB to Utility-Backed Cryptos The meme coin sector is going through a transformation in 2025. It was once dominated by hype-driven projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but the market is now turning its attention to utility-backed cryptocurrencies. There are two features driving investor interest in cryptocurrencies: investors are tokens
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
BNB
BNB$872.95+1.36%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01273+1.84%
HAI
HAI$0.008173-4.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Share
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
MAJOR
MAJOR$0.16012+2.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Share
Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

PANews reported on September 7th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform that AUBRAI generated $180,000 in fees and exceeded $20 million in transaction volume in the eight days since its launch. Next steps include releasing the aubr.ai terminal, allowing for the minting of IP-NFTs, launching Aubrai IPTs on Bio Protocol to fund experiments, and commencing RMR 2 research.
BIO
BIO$0.16627-2.11%
AI
AI$0.1244+3.83%
AUBRAI
AUBRAI$20.358-1.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:41
Share

Trending News

More

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable