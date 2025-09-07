Crypto Meme Coins With Two Features Are Driving Investor Interest in 2025: How Moonshot MAGAX Fits In

From DOGE and SHIB to Utility-Backed Cryptos The meme coin sector is going through a transformation in 2025. It was once dominated by hype-driven projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but the market is now turning its attention to utility-backed cryptocurrencies. There are two features driving investor interest in cryptocurrencies: investors are tokens

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.