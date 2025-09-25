Crypto Millionaires Rise 40% as Bitcoin Drives Wealth

The global number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40%, reaching 241,700. This growth coincides with a digital asset market valuation surpassing $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to 2025 Crypto Wealth Report, published by the investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

The surge is largely driven by Bitcoin’s strong price performance and growing institutional adoption.

Bitcoin Created 145,100 New Millionaires, Up 70% YoY

The number of investors holding more than $1 million in BTC rose 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Approximately 60% of the total 241,700 crypto millionaires come from Bitcoin, with 450 considered centimillionaires, owning $100 million or more. Among newly minted crypto billionaires, 36 individuals now control massive stakes, 17 of whom hold primarily Bitcoin assets, reflecting a 55% year-over-year increase in what the report calls a “historic” wealth surge.

The current state of crypto millionaires / Source: Henley & Partners

These numbers are small in the broader context: UBS’s latest Global Wealth Report estimates there are 60 million millionaires worldwide, meaning crypto millionaires represent only 0.4%.

The study also estimates total global crypto users at 590 million, approximately 7.4% of the world’s 8 billion population, up 5% from the previous year. Bitcoin holders account for 295 million, a 7% increase year-over-year.

The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s transition from a speculative asset to a foundational financial tool. Experts note it is increasingly leveraged as collateral and a store of value, indicating a move toward a parallel financial system.

Which Countries Are Most Crypto-Friendly

Henley’s Crypto Adoption Index ranks Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States as the top countries and jurisdictions for cryptocurrency adoption. Singapore and Australia lead in regulatory friendliness, Monaco and the UAE are most tax-friendly, the US excels in public adoption, Hong Kong in infrastructure, and Singapore in innovation—highlighting the most favorable environments for crypto growth.

Analysts say this rising adoption could boost both institutional and individual engagement with digital assets. The portability of cryptocurrencies, often secured by a simple seed phrase, challenges traditional notions of geographically anchored wealth.

Crypto adoption is also reshaping global wealth patterns. Investors are increasingly exploring residency or citizenship programs to navigate regulatory uncertainty and access favorable banking systems.

The rapid rise of crypto millionaires may also prompt regulators and tax authorities to revise existing frameworks, accommodating decentralized and mobile forms of wealth.ore prevalent. This emerging class of holders is likely to influence both market trends and policy decisions in the years ahead.