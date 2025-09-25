The post Crypto Millionaires Rise 40% as Bitcoin Drives Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40%, reaching 241,700. This growth coincides with a digital asset market valuation surpassing $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to 2025 Crypto Wealth Report, published by the investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. The surge is largely driven by Bitcoin’s strong price performance and growing institutional adoption. Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin Created 145,100 New Millionaires, Up 70% YoY The number of investors holding more than $1 million in BTC rose 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Approximately 60% of the total 241,700 crypto millionaires come from Bitcoin, with 450 considered centimillionaires, owning $100 million or more. Among newly minted crypto billionaires, 36 individuals now control massive stakes, 17 of whom hold primarily Bitcoin assets, reflecting a 55% year-over-year increase in what the report calls a “historic” wealth surge. Henley & Partners notes, “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting US President and First Lady.” The current state of crypto millionaires / Source: Henley & Partners These numbers are small in the broader context: UBS’s latest Global Wealth Report estimates there are 60 million millionaires worldwide, meaning crypto millionaires represent only 0.4%. The study also estimates total global crypto users at 590 million, approximately 7.4% of the world’s 8 billion population, up 5% from the previous year. Bitcoin holders account for 295 million, a 7% increase year-over-year. The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s transition from a speculative asset to a foundational financial tool. Experts note it is increasingly leveraged as collateral and a store of value, indicating a move toward a parallel financial system. Sponsored Sponsored “Bitcoin is no longer just an investment; it’s becoming a base currency for wealth preservation,” said Philipp A. Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies. Which Countries Are Most Crypto-Friendly Henley’s Crypto… The post Crypto Millionaires Rise 40% as Bitcoin Drives Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40%, reaching 241,700. This growth coincides with a digital asset market valuation surpassing $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to 2025 Crypto Wealth Report, published by the investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. The surge is largely driven by Bitcoin’s strong price performance and growing institutional adoption. Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin Created 145,100 New Millionaires, Up 70% YoY The number of investors holding more than $1 million in BTC rose 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Approximately 60% of the total 241,700 crypto millionaires come from Bitcoin, with 450 considered centimillionaires, owning $100 million or more. Among newly minted crypto billionaires, 36 individuals now control massive stakes, 17 of whom hold primarily Bitcoin assets, reflecting a 55% year-over-year increase in what the report calls a “historic” wealth surge. Henley & Partners notes, “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting US President and First Lady.” The current state of crypto millionaires / Source: Henley & Partners These numbers are small in the broader context: UBS’s latest Global Wealth Report estimates there are 60 million millionaires worldwide, meaning crypto millionaires represent only 0.4%. The study also estimates total global crypto users at 590 million, approximately 7.4% of the world’s 8 billion population, up 5% from the previous year. Bitcoin holders account for 295 million, a 7% increase year-over-year. The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s transition from a speculative asset to a foundational financial tool. Experts note it is increasingly leveraged as collateral and a store of value, indicating a move toward a parallel financial system. Sponsored Sponsored “Bitcoin is no longer just an investment; it’s becoming a base currency for wealth preservation,” said Philipp A. Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies. Which Countries Are Most Crypto-Friendly Henley’s Crypto…

Crypto Millionaires Rise 40% as Bitcoin Drives Wealth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 09:51
1
1$0.012366+2.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,150.54+0.49%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01018-4.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08439-0.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1135-0.52%

The global number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40%, reaching 241,700. This growth coincides with a digital asset market valuation surpassing $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to 2025 Crypto Wealth Report, published by the investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

The surge is largely driven by Bitcoin’s strong price performance and growing institutional adoption.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Bitcoin Created 145,100 New Millionaires, Up 70% YoY

The number of investors holding more than $1 million in BTC rose 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Approximately 60% of the total 241,700 crypto millionaires come from Bitcoin, with 450 considered centimillionaires, owning $100 million or more. Among newly minted crypto billionaires, 36 individuals now control massive stakes, 17 of whom hold primarily Bitcoin assets, reflecting a 55% year-over-year increase in what the report calls a “historic” wealth surge.

The current state of crypto millionaires / Source: Henley & Partners

These numbers are small in the broader context: UBS’s latest Global Wealth Report estimates there are 60 million millionaires worldwide, meaning crypto millionaires represent only 0.4%.

The study also estimates total global crypto users at 590 million, approximately 7.4% of the world’s 8 billion population, up 5% from the previous year. Bitcoin holders account for 295 million, a 7% increase year-over-year.

The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s transition from a speculative asset to a foundational financial tool. Experts note it is increasingly leveraged as collateral and a store of value, indicating a move toward a parallel financial system.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Which Countries Are Most Crypto-Friendly

Henley’s Crypto Adoption Index ranks Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States as the top countries and jurisdictions for cryptocurrency adoption. Singapore and Australia lead in regulatory friendliness, Monaco and the UAE are most tax-friendly, the US excels in public adoption, Hong Kong in infrastructure, and Singapore in innovation—highlighting the most favorable environments for crypto growth.

Analysts say this rising adoption could boost both institutional and individual engagement with digital assets. The portability of cryptocurrencies, often secured by a simple seed phrase, challenges traditional notions of geographically anchored wealth.

Crypto adoption is also reshaping global wealth patterns. Investors are increasingly exploring residency or citizenship programs to navigate regulatory uncertainty and access favorable banking systems.

The rapid rise of crypto millionaires may also prompt regulators and tax authorities to revise existing frameworks, accommodating decentralized and mobile forms of wealth.ore prevalent. This emerging class of holders is likely to influence both market trends and policy decisions in the years ahead.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-millionaires-rise-40-as-bitcoin-drives-wealth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.936+1.76%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3785-4.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012633+5.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$999.71+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,585.92+0.92%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies