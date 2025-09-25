The post Crypto Millionaires Rises 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion, Report Finds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Recent crypto news shows that millionaires rose 40% year-on-year to 241,700, with centimillionaires up 38% and billionaires up 29%. Bitcoin led the surge, with millionaires up 70% to 145,100 and billionaires up 55%. Institutional adoption accelerated, with US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows climbing from $37.3B to $60.6B, and Ether ETF inflows quadrupling to $13.4B. By mid-2025, global crypto millionaires had surged 40% year-over-year to 241,700. Bitcoin’s continuing rally fueled much of this boom, pushing the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3.3 trillion – a 45% jump from June 2024. Henley & Partners released its Crypto Wealth Report 2025 on Sept. 23, 2025, finding that 145,100 people now hold at least $1 million in Bitcoin – up 70% from a year earlier. Key Statistics as per Crypto News (June 2025) Crypto millionaires: 241,700 worldwide (40% increase YOY). Bitcoin millionaires: 145,100 (70% increase YOY). Total crypto market cap: $3.3 trillion by June 2025 (+45% YOY). Crypto centi-millionaires (>$100M): 450 (+38% YOY). Crypto billionaires (>$1B): 36 (+29% YOY). Bitcoin Wealth Soars Henley’s data show 145,100 people held at least $1 million in Bitcoin by mid-2025 — a 70% year-over-year jump. The report attributes this surge to Bitcoin’s strong price rally, as the token outperformed the broader crypto market during the period. By comparison, overall crypto adoption grew more slowly: global crypto users rose only about 5% to roughly 590 million in that year. Henley’s previous report noted that five of the six new crypto billionaires in 2024 made their fortunes in Bitcoin, underlining Bitcoin’s role in new wealth creation. By June 2025, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization topped $3.3 trillion — about 45% higher than a year earlier. This broad gain reflects strong price advances in Bitcoin and other major digital coins during 2024–25. In context, Henley notes the total number of crypto investors grew only… The post Crypto Millionaires Rises 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion, Report Finds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Recent crypto news shows that millionaires rose 40% year-on-year to 241,700, with centimillionaires up 38% and billionaires up 29%. Bitcoin led the surge, with millionaires up 70% to 145,100 and billionaires up 55%. Institutional adoption accelerated, with US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows climbing from $37.3B to $60.6B, and Ether ETF inflows quadrupling to $13.4B. By mid-2025, global crypto millionaires had surged 40% year-over-year to 241,700. Bitcoin’s continuing rally fueled much of this boom, pushing the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3.3 trillion – a 45% jump from June 2024. Henley & Partners released its Crypto Wealth Report 2025 on Sept. 23, 2025, finding that 145,100 people now hold at least $1 million in Bitcoin – up 70% from a year earlier. Key Statistics as per Crypto News (June 2025) Crypto millionaires: 241,700 worldwide (40% increase YOY). Bitcoin millionaires: 145,100 (70% increase YOY). Total crypto market cap: $3.3 trillion by June 2025 (+45% YOY). Crypto centi-millionaires (>$100M): 450 (+38% YOY). Crypto billionaires (>$1B): 36 (+29% YOY). Bitcoin Wealth Soars Henley’s data show 145,100 people held at least $1 million in Bitcoin by mid-2025 — a 70% year-over-year jump. The report attributes this surge to Bitcoin’s strong price rally, as the token outperformed the broader crypto market during the period. By comparison, overall crypto adoption grew more slowly: global crypto users rose only about 5% to roughly 590 million in that year. Henley’s previous report noted that five of the six new crypto billionaires in 2024 made their fortunes in Bitcoin, underlining Bitcoin’s role in new wealth creation. By June 2025, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization topped $3.3 trillion — about 45% higher than a year earlier. This broad gain reflects strong price advances in Bitcoin and other major digital coins during 2024–25. In context, Henley notes the total number of crypto investors grew only…

Crypto Millionaires Rises 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion, Report Finds

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 04:25
Key Insights:

  • Recent crypto news shows that millionaires rose 40% year-on-year to 241,700, with centimillionaires up 38% and billionaires up 29%.
  • Bitcoin led the surge, with millionaires up 70% to 145,100 and billionaires up 55%.
  • Institutional adoption accelerated, with US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows climbing from $37.3B to $60.6B, and Ether ETF inflows quadrupling to $13.4B.

By mid-2025, global crypto millionaires had surged 40% year-over-year to 241,700. Bitcoin’s continuing rally fueled much of this boom, pushing the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3.3 trillion – a 45% jump from June 2024.

Henley & Partners released its Crypto Wealth Report 2025 on Sept. 23, 2025, finding that 145,100 people now hold at least $1 million in Bitcoin – up 70% from a year earlier.

Key Statistics as per Crypto News (June 2025)

  • Crypto millionaires: 241,700 worldwide (40% increase YOY).
  • Bitcoin millionaires: 145,100 (70% increase YOY).
  • Total crypto market cap: $3.3 trillion by June 2025 (+45% YOY).
  • Crypto centi-millionaires (>$100M): 450 (+38% YOY).
  • Crypto billionaires (>$1B): 36 (+29% YOY).

Bitcoin Wealth Soars

Henley’s data show 145,100 people held at least $1 million in Bitcoin by mid-2025 — a 70% year-over-year jump. The report attributes this surge to Bitcoin’s strong price rally, as the token outperformed the broader crypto market during the period.

By comparison, overall crypto adoption grew more slowly: global crypto users rose only about 5% to roughly 590 million in that year.

Henley’s previous report noted that five of the six new crypto billionaires in 2024 made their fortunes in Bitcoin, underlining Bitcoin’s role in new wealth creation.

By June 2025, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization topped $3.3 trillion — about 45% higher than a year earlier.

This broad gain reflects strong price advances in Bitcoin and other major digital coins during 2024–25. In context, Henley notes the total number of crypto investors grew only modestly, so the market surge is driven largely by rising asset values among existing holders.

Ultra-High-Wealth Crypto Holders Multiply

The boom extends to ultra-wealthy holders. Henley counted 450 individuals holding at least $100 million in crypto – a 38% increase from mid-2024.

The number of crypto billionaires (with $1 billion+ in assets) has climbed to 36 worldwide – a 29% year-on-year gain.

These figures show that large crypto fortunes continue to expand rapidly. In fact, Henley analysts highlighted last year that almost all new crypto billionaires had gained their wealth from Bitcoin holdings.

Henley describes 2025 as a “watershed year” for institutional crypto adoption. The report highlights high-profile shifts: for the first time, the U.S. President and First Lady each launched their own cryptocurrency projects, underscoring official crypto engagement.

At the same time, U.S. regulators greenlit spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, drawing major investor inflows. For example, inflows into U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs jumped from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion in early 2025.

Henley says these developments have brought significant new capital into crypto markets and boosted market confidence.

Henley officials warn that this wealth explosion has broad implications. As Head of Private Clients Dominic Volek puts it, “traditional finance assumes money has a home address — but cryptocurrency doesn’t.”

In other words, crypto assets can be moved and accessed from anywhere, forcing governments and wealth managers to confront a new reality.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/24/crypto-news-millionaires-rises-40-as-market-cap-tops-3-3-trillion-report-finds/

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
