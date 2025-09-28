TLDR TeraWulf is raising $3B to expand data centers, supported by Google’s $3.2B stake. Google’s backing helps TeraWulf secure favorable terms for its $3B debt deal. TeraWulf and Google partner to tap into growing AI infrastructure demand. Crypto miners like TeraWulf are shifting to AI data center solutions with tech giants’ support. TeraWulf, a prominent [...] The post Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR TeraWulf is raising $3B to expand data centers, supported by Google’s $3.2B stake. Google’s backing helps TeraWulf secure favorable terms for its $3B debt deal. TeraWulf and Google partner to tap into growing AI infrastructure demand. Crypto miners like TeraWulf are shifting to AI data center solutions with tech giants’ support. TeraWulf, a prominent [...] The post Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 00:16
TLDR

  • TeraWulf is raising $3B to expand data centers, supported by Google’s $3.2B stake.
  • Google’s backing helps TeraWulf secure favorable terms for its $3B debt deal.
  • TeraWulf and Google partner to tap into growing AI infrastructure demand.
  • Crypto miners like TeraWulf are shifting to AI data center solutions with tech giants’ support.

TeraWulf, a prominent crypto mining firm, is planning to raise $3 billion in debt to expand its data center operations. This funding effort is supported by Google, marking a new development in the growing demand for data center space driven by the AI industry’s needs. The firm is in discussions with Morgan Stanley to arrange the deal, which could include high-yield bonds or leveraged loans. Google’s backing, which includes an increased stake in TeraWulf, could also assist the firm in securing favorable credit terms.

Funding Deal Details and Plans

TeraWulf’s plan to raise $3 billion is aimed at expanding its data center infrastructure. The deal will likely involve high-yield bonds or leveraged loans and may be finalized as soon as next month. Bloomberg reports that the company is working closely with Morgan Stanley to arrange this funding, which would be used to support both its crypto mining operations and the growing demand for AI-related data services.

The deal is also expected to improve TeraWulf’s credit rating, partly due to Google’s increased backing. The tech giant raised its financial support for TeraWulf to $3.2 billion and now holds a 14% stake in the company. This backing could help TeraWulf secure better financial terms, making it more attractive to investors and creditors alike.

Google’s Increasing Role in TeraWulf’s Expansion

Google’s involvement in TeraWulf’s expansion plans is a critical factor in the firm’s strategy. Google has raised its financial commitment to TeraWulf, which is now at $3.2 billion. This support not only strengthens TeraWulf’s financial position but also aligns with Google’s broader push into AI infrastructure. With AI firms requiring substantial data center resources, crypto mining firms like TeraWulf offer a solution, as they already control significant power-intensive facilities.

The collaboration between Google and TeraWulf is part of a broader trend where crypto miners are partnering with tech giants to meet the increasing demand for data centers. This partnership highlights the dual-use nature of crypto mining infrastructure, which is now being repurposed to handle AI workloads, including machine learning and data processing tasks. TeraWulf’s data centers, for instance, have already begun to host AI platforms like Fluidstack, an AI cloud provider, which expanded its operations in TeraWulf’s New York-based center earlier this year.

Other Crypto Firms Following the Same Path

TeraWulf is not the only crypto miner pursuing a similar strategy. Cipher Mining, another crypto-native company, has also struck a deal with Google to expand its data center capabilities. In this arrangement, Google will backstop $1.4 billion in obligations tied to Cipher Mining’s expansion and also take an equity stake in the company.

This growing trend of partnerships between crypto firms and tech giants underscores the valuable role that crypto miners play in the evolving AI infrastructure market.

Like TeraWulf, Cipher Mining’s collaboration with Google and other partners like Fluidstack highlights the increasing demand for data centers that can handle both crypto mining and AI workloads. These partnerships reflect the growing need for scalable and efficient infrastructure to support the expanding AI industry.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

TeraWulf’s stock saw a slight decline of around 1.3% during a recent trading session, although it remained unchanged in after-hours trading. Despite the slight dip, the long-term prospects of the company’s expansion efforts remain positive, especially with the backing from Google. The combination of financial support and strategic partnerships positions TeraWulf to capitalize on the booming demand for both crypto mining and AI data centers.

As the AI industry continues to grow, the partnerships between crypto mining companies and tech giants will likely become more common, further bridging the gap between crypto and AI infrastructure needs.

