Crypto Mining Stocks Surge on $17.4B Microsoft AI Infrastructure Deal. Here’s Why

TLDR

Crypto mining stocks surged after Nebius Group signed a $17.4 billion deal to supply Microsoft with GPUs

Bitfarms led gains with 22% increase, while Cipher Mining rose 20% and other miners posted mid-teen gains

Bitcoin price fell 1% to $111,100, showing disconnect between mining stocks and crypto prices

MARA Holdings only gained 4% as it focuses more on bitcoin treasury rather than computing infrastructure

Mining companies are pivoting toward AI infrastructure and data center services as traditional bitcoin mining faces pressure

Crypto mining stocks posted strong gains Tuesday after Nebius Group announced a five-year agreement to supply Microsoft with graphics processing units worth $17.4 billion. The deal targets Microsoft’s artificial intelligence infrastructure expansion.

Bitfarms led the sector with a 22% stock price increase. Cipher Mining followed closely with a 20% gain during the trading session.

IREN, Hut 8, Riot Platforms and TeraWulf all posted gains in the mid-teen percentage range. The widespread rally showed investor enthusiasm for companies with large-scale computing infrastructure.

Mining Stocks Outperform Bitcoin

Bitcoin itself declined approximately 1% to $111,100 over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency gave up early gains and ended lower for the day.

This disconnect between mining stock performance and bitcoin price action highlights changing investor focus. Market attention is shifting toward mining infrastructure’s potential role in AI development rather than just cryptocurrency price movements.

MARA Holdings was the weakest sector performer with only a 4% gain. The company has recently positioned itself as a bitcoin treasury company rather than a high-performance computing player.

Industry Faces Changing Dynamics

The mining industry is experiencing a fundamental shift in its business model. Traditional mining profitability was largely dictated by bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle, when block rewards are cut in half.

That cycle no longer dominates the sector’s performance. Companies now face surging power costs, continuous hardware production increases, and intensifying competition from new market entrants.

Hardware manufacturers like Bitmain continue expanding production capacity. This expansion adds pressure to an already crowded mining field.

Mining companies are exploring new revenue streams through their existing infrastructure. Many miners with large energy footprints and advanced computing systems are investigating ways to lease capacity to major cloud providers.

The Nebius-Microsoft deal demonstrates the growing value of GPU access in the current market. It also explains why investors are rewarding mining companies with scalable infrastructure capabilities.

Some miners are pivoting toward data center services to diversify their revenue beyond traditional cryptocurrency mining. This strategic shift allows them to monetize their power infrastructure and technical expertise in new ways.

The five-year duration of the Microsoft deal provides long-term visibility for GPU demand. This timeframe gives mining companies confidence to invest in similar infrastructure partnerships.

