Crypto Mining Stocks Surge on $17.4B Microsoft AI Infrastructure Deal. Here’s Why

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 16:47
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+19.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1491-8.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0274-0.14%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02694-6.71%
WHY
WHY$0.000000035+27.73%

TLDR

  • Crypto mining stocks surged after Nebius Group signed a $17.4 billion deal to supply Microsoft with GPUs
  • Bitfarms led gains with 22% increase, while Cipher Mining rose 20% and other miners posted mid-teen gains
  • Bitcoin price fell 1% to $111,100, showing disconnect between mining stocks and crypto prices
  • MARA Holdings only gained 4% as it focuses more on bitcoin treasury rather than computing infrastructure
  • Mining companies are pivoting toward AI infrastructure and data center services as traditional bitcoin mining faces pressure

Crypto mining stocks posted strong gains Tuesday after Nebius Group announced a five-year agreement to supply Microsoft with graphics processing units worth $17.4 billion. The deal targets Microsoft’s artificial intelligence infrastructure expansion.

Bitfarms led the sector with a 22% stock price increase. Cipher Mining followed closely with a 20% gain during the trading session.

IREN, Hut 8, Riot Platforms and TeraWulf all posted gains in the mid-teen percentage range. The widespread rally showed investor enthusiasm for companies with large-scale computing infrastructure.

Mining Stocks Outperform Bitcoin

Bitcoin itself declined approximately 1% to $111,100 over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency gave up early gains and ended lower for the day.

This disconnect between mining stock performance and bitcoin price action highlights changing investor focus. Market attention is shifting toward mining infrastructure’s potential role in AI development rather than just cryptocurrency price movements.

MARA Holdings was the weakest sector performer with only a 4% gain. The company has recently positioned itself as a bitcoin treasury company rather than a high-performance computing player.

Industry Faces Changing Dynamics

The mining industry is experiencing a fundamental shift in its business model. Traditional mining profitability was largely dictated by bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle, when block rewards are cut in half.

That cycle no longer dominates the sector’s performance. Companies now face surging power costs, continuous hardware production increases, and intensifying competition from new market entrants.

Hardware manufacturers like Bitmain continue expanding production capacity. This expansion adds pressure to an already crowded mining field.

Mining companies are exploring new revenue streams through their existing infrastructure. Many miners with large energy footprints and advanced computing systems are investigating ways to lease capacity to major cloud providers.

The Nebius-Microsoft deal demonstrates the growing value of GPU access in the current market. It also explains why investors are rewarding mining companies with scalable infrastructure capabilities.

Some miners are pivoting toward data center services to diversify their revenue beyond traditional cryptocurrency mining. This strategic shift allows them to monetize their power infrastructure and technical expertise in new ways.

The five-year duration of the Microsoft deal provides long-term visibility for GPU demand. This timeframe gives mining companies confidence to invest in similar infrastructure partnerships.

The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge on $17.4B Microsoft AI Infrastructure Deal. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.012+66.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493-7.95%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06133-1.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.1+0.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion