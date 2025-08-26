Crypto News: GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Acts Set for September Senate Vote

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/26 15:19
Breaking U.S. Senate Moves GENIUS Act Forward with 66-32 Vote

In the past few weeks, the US Congress has pushed through several crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. President Donald Trump has already signed the GENIUS Act into law, while the other two bills are now waiting for approval in the Senate.

Looking ahead, September is shaping up to be another big month for crypto regulation, with both pending bills expected to pass before the end of the month.

Bills to Discuss in September 2025 

GENIUS Act: The first federal regulatory framework specifically for stablecoins has already been passed and signed into law. Some US lawmakers are still seeking to tighten the anti-money-laundering controls and restrictions on foreign issuers in this legislation.

CLARITY Act: It sets up a comprehensive market structure for digital assets, clarifies regulatory oversight between agencies, and establishes new asset categories. The Senate Banking Committee aims to finalize this legislation by September 30, 2025. The bill will boost innovation in the crypto space by ending regulatory ambiguity and protecting consumers. 

Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act: This seeks to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing, researching, or building a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) without explicit Congressional authorization. This will be debated in the Senate in September as part of broader financial regulation, before becoming law. 

Senate Crypto Market Structure Bill: It is also called the “Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 and is expected to pass the Senate Banking Committee by the end of September 2025. Committee Chairman Tim Scott has expressed the goal of voting out the SEC-focused portion of the legislation by September 30, 2025.

Impact of the GENIUS Act discussion on Stablecoin Issuers

Watching this closely, a crypto user wrote on X, “This is the last ‘quiet’ week in DC, but Congress has a full slate ahead of them when they return in September, most notably market structure legislation, which now sits in the Senate. Lot of dynamics at play, so here’s what to watch ahead for.”

After the implementation of stricter rules in the legislation, only banks, federally qualified fintech firms, and state-regulated entities that meet the standards will be eligible to issue stablecoins. It will also intensify transparency and audits with AML/Financial Crime Controls.

