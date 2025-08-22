Crypto News LIVE : Powell Speech Today, Bitcoin Price, XRP Price, FED Meeting, Jackson Hole Speech and More

At 10AM ET, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole Summit, a key event for markets. Fears of a hawkish tone have pushed the September rate cut odds down to 71%. But economic signals are flashing red unemployment is up to 4.2%, jobless claims are rising, and bankruptcies hit 2020 highs, with inflation still below 3%. Analysts say even mild dovish hints could spark a massive short squeeze, boosting Bitcoin and altcoins.

