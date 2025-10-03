The post Crypto News : Nomura’s Laser Digital Seeks Japan License as Crypto Transactions Double to $230B appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Nomura Holdings is planning to grow its presence in Japan’s fast-growing digital asset market. Its subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings, is seeking regulatory approval to offer crypto trading services to institutional clients. CEO Jez Mohideen confirmed that Laser is in talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, showing Nomura’s confidence in the country’s growing crypto ecosystem.

Japan’s Crypto Market is Booming

Meanwhile, Japan’s crypto market has grown rapidly in 2025. Data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association shows that transaction values doubled to ¥33.7 trillion (around $230 billion) in the first seven months.

Strong government reforms, combined with supportive policies abroad, especially in the US, have encouraged investors. Tax cuts and updated rules for crypto-focused funds have attracted both retail and institutional players. The licensing of a yen-backed stablecoin has also boosted market confidence, signaling that Japan is becoming a leading hub for digital assets in Asia.

Nomura’s Strategic Move with Laser

Laser, set up in 2022, provides services from asset management to venture capital. It already holds a full crypto license in Dubai. Expanding into Japan would allow Laser to offer broker-dealer services to traditional financial institutions and local crypto companies, including digital asset exchanges.

This positions Nomura to attract sophisticated investors as crypto becomes more integrated into mainstream finance. Other Japanese firms are also embracing crypto; for example, Daiwa Securities recently allowed clients to use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen, showing growing acceptance in traditional finance.

Challenges Ahead

Despite its plans, Laser has faced some setbacks. Earlier this year, Nomura reported a quarterly loss in Europe, with CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi calling the results “not very good.” Mohideen initially expected Laser to break even within two years, but later noted that profitability might take longer. Even so, Nomura’s expansion into Japan shows its commitment to playing a key role in one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.

Japan Draws Global Attention

Japan’s crypto market recorded a 120% increase in on-chain value over the past year, outpacing South Korea, India, and Vietnam. Reforms that treat more tokens as investment instruments and supportive licensing policies have attracted global financial institutions.

Regulators face the challenge of promoting innovation while ensuring oversight. Nomura’s push highlights how traditional finance is increasingly embracing crypto, integrating digital assets into mainstream markets while navigating changing regulations.