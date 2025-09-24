Crypto News of the Week (17–24 Sept 2025)

💹 Market Highlights

📈 Bitcoin jumped back above $117,000 after the Fed cut rates by 25 bps, calming fears of a bigger crash

📊 On 17 Sept, BTC traded near $116,700 with modest gains, while Ethereum slipped slightly toward $4,000

🐕 Altcoins like XRP, Solana and Dogecoin remain under pressure as traders cut risk

🏛️ Regulation & Policy

🇬🇧 The UK’s FCA sped up crypto approvals, cutting average processing times from more than a year to about 5 months, with nearly half of applications now being accepted

📜 The FCA also plans to exempt crypto firms from some traditional finance rules to create a tailored framework

🤝 The US and UK launched a joint Transatlantic Taskforce on digital assets to align regulation

🇺🇸 In Washington, officials expect a major crypto market structure bill to pass by the end of the year

🏢 Corporate & Infrastructure Moves

💵 Tether is seeking to raise $15–20 billion, targeting a valuation close to $500 billion, and is preparing a US focused stablecoin called USAT

⛏️ Hive Digital Technologies now mines enough Bitcoin to account for about 2% of the global network output

🎉 Fun Fact of the Week

🇺🇸 The US government currently holds around 198,000 BTC from seized assets, forming its very own Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

✨ Stay alert, volatility is creating both risks and opportunities. Smart money management is key!

