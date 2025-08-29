Crypto News of the Week (20–27 August 2025)

Ether sets a new record, then retreats

Ether hit a fresh all time high near $4,950 earlier this week 🚀, boosted by strong spot ETF inflows and dovish Fed expectations. The rally was short lived, with ETH sliding back toward $4,600–$4,700 as traders booked profits and optimism over rate cuts cooled 📉

Institutional appetite stays strong

BlackRock added nearly $316 million worth of ETH through its ETF channels, driving one of the biggest single day inflows of 2025. ETHZilla, a new corporate Ethereum vehicle backed by major investors, also launched with a $250 million buyback plan, holding more than 100,000 ETH plus stablecoin reserves 💼

Trump Media and Crypto.com shake up CRO

Trump Media joined forces with Crypto.com to launch a treasury venture focused on Cronos (CRO). The plan includes over $100 million in CRO purchases, backed by billions in cash, warrants and token reserves. CRO jumped by more than 25 percent, while Trump Media stock rose around 5 percent 🏛

Whale activity stirs volatility

A crypto whale liquidated a leveraged ETH position worth about $75 million, sparking turbulence and reminding traders how quickly market sentiment can change 🐋

Fun fact of the week

Even as ETH reached record highs, total value locked in DeFi remains well below its 2021 peak. This shows the rally is being powered more by speculative and institutional flows than by decentralised finance usage 🤓

