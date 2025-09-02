Crypto News Today LIVE : Venus Crypto, SEC Crypto News, WLFI Token Price , XRP News and More

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/02 18:51
WLFI
WLFI$0.2328-23.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09611-5.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8005+1.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-2.48%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02686+3.54%
Crypto News Today

The post Crypto News Today LIVE : Venus Crypto, SEC Crypto News, WLFI Token Price , XRP News and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

September 2, 2025 11:09:26 UTC

Philippines’ ‘Blockchain the Budget Bill’ (SB 1330) Seeks Full Transparency in Public Spending

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino has filed the “Blockchain the Budget Bill” (SB 1330) to make the national budget fully transparent using blockchain technology. The proposal mandates logging all government contracts, projects, and disbursements on a tamper-proof ledger for real-time tracking and auditing by citizens. Aquino said the measure will curb corruption and ensure accountability: “Bawat piso, kita ng publiko.” If approved, the Philippines will be among Asia’s first to apply blockchain in budget management.

September 2, 2025 10:55:35 UTC

India to Enforce OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting by 2027

India will adopt the OECD’s global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) by 2027, bringing offshore crypto holdings of Indian residents under strict tax reporting rules. This adds to India’s already tough regime of 30% gains tax, 1% TDS, and no loss set-off. With CARF, foreign-held crypto assets will also come under the scanner, tightening oversight and closing loopholes for Indian investors.

September 2, 2025 10:54:12 UTC

Venus Protocol User Loses $27M in One Bad Approval

A Venus Protocol user lost $27M in a single click after approving a malicious transaction that granted unlimited wallet access. The attacker’s burner wallet (0x7fd8…202a) instantly drained $19.8M vUSDT, $7.15M vUSDC, $146K vXRP, $22K vETH, and 285 BTCB. Importantly, Venus Protocol itself was not hacked; this was a case of social engineering. One bad approval led to the loss of generational wealth, highlighting the extreme risks of unsafe approvals in DeFi.

September 2, 2025 10:52:18 UTC

Amplify Files for Spot Income XRP ETF With Yield Twist

Amplify, a U.S. investment firm managing $12.6B across 70+ ETFs, has filed for a spot income XRP ETF, drawing attention in the crypto space. Unlike traditional ETFs, this product aims to combine XRP price exposure with covered calls, generating monthly income for investors seeking both yield and upside. Notably, Amplify may not directly custody XRP, instead holding assets tied to its value. The filing, highlighted by lawyer Bill Morgan, still awaits SEC approval.

September 2, 2025 10:38:54 UTC

Trump-Backed WLFI Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Presale Investors Cash Out

Over 9,000 onchain holders have offloaded more than $22M worth of WLFI since launch, with $1B deposited on exchanges. WLFI, sold in presale rounds at $0.015 and $0.05, launched September 1 at $0.30, hitting a peak above $0.33 before dropping 25% from ATH. Data shows $18.3M sold on Ethereum by 4,649 wallets and heavy selling on Solana as well. Presale investors appear to be locking in profits amid the downturn.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Newsfile Corp, Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 34 Bitcoins for approximately $38 million, at an average price of $111,374 per Bitcoin (including fees). As of September 1, 2025, the company will hold a total of 3,205 Bitcoins, representing a total net investment of approximately $374 million, at an average purchase price of $116,653. Sequans stated it will continue to use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with funding sources including equity, debt issuance, and operating cash flow.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0022096+18.47%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3992-2.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009793+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 18:50
Share
Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Kryptomarkt stolpert in den September – ausgerechnet in den „Problemmonat“ für Bitcoin & Co. Bitcoin, Ethereum und XRP wirken aktuell wie auf dünnem Eis – kaum Bewegung, aber die Unsicherheit ist mit Händen zu greifen. Technische Indikatoren und die allgemeine Marktstimmung lassen nichts Gutes ahnen: Ein erneuter Preisrückgang könnte direkt vor der Tür stehen. Warum […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,303.18-0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.7783+0.07%
EINSTEIN
EIN$0.000316-24.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 19:05
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.009132+0.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share

Trending News

More

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ether Machine Raises $654M Ahead of Nasdaq Debut

Dormakaba Holding AG (DOKA.SW) Stock: Drops 6.31% Despite Beating Profit Forecast