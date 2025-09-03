The post Crypto News Today: SEC and CFTC Approve Spot Crypto Trading on NYSE and Nasdaq appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially confirmed that spot crypto trading can now take place on regulated U.S. exchanges. This joint statement marks a turning point for the American crypto industry, providing long-awaited clarity for both investors and exchanges.

Why This Matters for the U.S. Crypto Market

For years, uncertainty prevented American platforms from openly listing spot crypto products, even as global competitors gained market share. Now, with this approval, exchanges such as Nasdaq, CME, and CBOE have a clear path to expand their offerings.

The clarity allows the U.S. to finally compete head-on with international markets that have been moving faster in digital asset adoption.

How Transparency Will Be Maintained

The regulators emphasized that registered exchanges and clearinghouses can list spot crypto assets, including retail trades with leverage or margin, without violating current laws. At the same time, they placed transparency at the heart of the new framework.

Exchanges will be required to share more trade data, monitor underlying markets closely, and follow common benchmarks for pricing. As outlined in the joint statement, these steps are designed to protect investors while ensuring that U.S. markets remain strong on the global stage.

This announcement did not happen overnight. It follows months of groundwork by both agencies. Earlier this year, the SEC launched Project Crypto, while the CFTC introduced Crypto Sprint, initiatives focused on building a legal structure for digital assets. The joint announcement reflects the next stage of that effort moving from planning into real-world action.

What Comes Next for Exchanges and Investors

With this unified approval, national securities exchanges, designated contract markets, and even foreign boards of trade can now list spot crypto products confidently. Clearinghouses are also free to partner with custodians in handling customer accounts, giving institutional investors more security.

Analysts believe this will push crypto trading fully into the mainstream. Nate Geraci noted that spot crypto assets could soon trade on the biggest venues like NYSE and Nasdaq, with integration into every major brokerage being the next step.

The timing is critical. Global platforms are attracting both liquidity and innovation, and the U.S. risked losing its edge. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett highlighted that the decision shows regulators are serious about positioning the country as a leader.

With the SEC and CFTC aligned, America has opened the door to institutional adoption and mainstream trading, ensuring it remains competitive in the fast-moving world of digital assets.

