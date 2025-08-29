Crypto News: Token-Stock Comparisons Have Been Wrong All Along, New Framework Shows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:44
Capverse
CAP$0.07198+0.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019123+4.05%

Key Insights:

  • Crypto news and data providers showed wildly different supply metrics for identical tokens, creating valuation discrepancies worth billions.
  • Artemis and Pantera Capital introduced the Outstanding Supply framework to mirror the stock market’s concept of Outstanding Shares.
  • The Hyperliquid token revealed a $17.3 billion valuation gap between different data providers, who used inconsistent supply metrics.

Token valuations compared to traditional stocks produced misleading results for years due to inconsistent supply measurement standards across crypto data providers.

Artemis and Pantera Capital released a framework on Aug. 26 called “Outstanding Supply” that aimed to standardize how investors measured token economics against equity markets.

Token-Stock Comparisons Failed Under Standard Metrics Recent Crypto News and Data Shows

Traditional crypto valuation relied on two primary metrics that distorted comparisons with stocks.

Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is calculated by multiplying the token price by the maximum possible supply. This approach resembled valuing Uber at $469 billion using its 5 billion authorized shares rather than the $196 billion market cap based on outstanding shares that investors actually referenced.

Stock and tokens concepts | Source: Artemis

At the same time, definitions of Circulating Supply varied dramatically among data providers. Some counted locked tokens while others excluded them. Some included treasury wallets while others removed them completely.

These inconsistencies created scenarios where Hyperliquid showed valuations ranging from $10.5 billion to $27.8 billion, depending on the data source consulted.

The problem extended beyond mere numbers. Investors attempting to calculate price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios found themselves comparing fundamentally different metrics.

A token valued on FDV appeared artificially cheap compared to stocks, while the same token valued on restrictive Circulating Supply definitions appeared overvalued.

Outstanding Supply Framework

Outstanding Supply mirrored the stock market’s Outstanding Shares concept by excluding protocol-owned tokens from valuation calculations.

The formula subtracted Total Protocol Holdings from Total Supply. Protocol Holdings included foundation wallets, DAO treasuries, labs entities, and programmatic distribution contracts that remained under protocol control.

This approach eliminated tokens that functioned like treasury shares in traditional companies. Treasury shares existed but were not owned by external investors, making them irrelevant for market valuation purposes.

The framework recognized that foundation-held tokens served operational purposes rather than representing investor ownership stakes.

Protocol Holdings encompassed several categories that traditional Circulating Supply metrics often mishandled.

DAO treasuries contained tokens designated for governance and ecosystem development. Labs entities held tokens for research and development activities.

Programmatic distribution contracts automatically released tokens over predetermined schedules without immediate market impact.

Tackling Valuation Issues

Hyperliquid demonstrated the framework’s practical implications across different supply measurements.

Maximum Supply suggested a $43 billion valuation using 1 billion total tokens. The Total Supply is indicated as $24.8 billion, based on 577 million minted tokens. Outstanding Supply calculated $20.9 billion after excluding 92 million foundation-held tokens.

The Circulating Supply was reported to be $10.5 billion, using only tradable tokens currently available on the market.

The Outstanding Supply metric provided the closest equivalent to how stock markets valued companies using outstanding shares rather than authorized or issued shares.

Differences between supply metrics | Source: Artemis

DefiLlama’s Outstanding FDV placed Hyperliquid at $27.8 billion, implying 647 million outstanding tokens.

This figure exceeded the 577 million tokens actually minted, revealing calculation errors in their methodology.

CoinGecko’s Circulating Supply valuation reached $14.5 billion, suggesting 337 million circulating tokens. However, this number included protocol-owned wallets that were not actually trading in secondary markets.

Potential Clarity and Recent Crypto News

The framework established three distinct supply measurements modeled after stock market standards.

The Total Supply functioned like Issued Shares, representing all minted tokens minus the tokens burned. Outstanding Supply resembled Outstanding Shares by excluding protocol holdings from investor-owned tokens.

Circulating Supply mirrored Floating Shares, counting only tokens available for immediate trading without vesting restrictions or lock-up periods.

This structure provided investors with the same level of transparency available in equity markets, where share counts were standardized and clearly defined.

Institutional investors relied on consistent metrics to evaluate investment opportunities across asset classes. Outstanding Supply enabled accurate valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios.

These multiples became artificially inflated when calculated using FDV, which penalized projects with ample unvested token supplies.

The framework then aims to remove guesswork about token economics and supply risk that previously deterred institutional capital allocation to crypto markets.

As a result, standardized supply metrics can provide the institutional-grade transparency necessary for broader adoption of crypto among traditional finance participants.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/28/crypto-news-token-stock-comparisons-have-been-wrong-all-along-new-framework-shows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano