Crypto News: XRP Tops Sentiment Charts, Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/06 01:04
XRP has taken the lead in crypto sentiment, surpassing both Bitcoin and Ethereum in the latest report shared by Paul Barron. The report, which tracks 56 major crypto assets, placed XRP at the top with a sentiment score of 86 out of 100. Its overall composite score reached 87, ahead of Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which currently hold scores around 83–84. Other assets such as Uniswap, Chainlink, and Stellar also ranked high, but XRP’s performance stood out.

Why Sentiment is Rising

XRP’s rise in sentiment is linked to the conclusion of its long-running legal dispute in the United States. With regulatory uncertainty now reduced, investors view the asset as stronger and better positioned for adoption. XRP has been part of the crypto landscape for years, and its survival through difficult conditions has reinforced confidence among both long-time supporters and new entrants.

Fundamentals Still Strong

While Bitcoin remains the leader in fundamentals with a near-perfect score of 97, XRP achieved a solid 88 fundamental rating in the index. This measure combines market cap, liquidity, trading velocity, and overall network strength. The composite scoring system balances these fundamentals with sentiment and community activity, giving XRP an edge in overall positioning.

Community Power Driving Momentum

The XRP community continues to play an important role in its rising sentiment. Unlike some other crypto groups that are more divided, the XRP community has built a reputation for being active, educational, and welcoming to new investors. This has helped XRP secure a place as the third choice for many entering the market after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What Comes Next for XRP

XRP’s strong sentiment rating highlights its growing appeal in the broader crypto market. With legal clarity, strong fundamentals, and a committed community, the asset is well placed to attract both retail and institutional attention. The rise in the rankings shows that confidence in XRP is climbing, suggesting potential momentum as the market enters its next growth phase.

