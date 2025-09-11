Crypto Presales Heating Up: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX and Bullzilla Lead September’s Charts

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 15:52
The presale mania of September 2025 has Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Bullzilla in the limelight. Investors are becoming very interested in these projects as they have an early-stage opportunity. Lyno AI is characterized by an AI arbitrage platform covering more than 15 blockchains and has several features in comparison with competitors.

Lyno AI Dominates With Cross-Chain AI Arbitrage

The platform of Lyno AI allows retail traders to gain profit on price differences on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and 12 additional networks. This is a real cross-chain feature that differentiates it with the more limited focus of BlockchainFX and the hype-focused Bullzilla. When Lyno executes its trades using AI algorithms, they are done in milliseconds and do not require a manual supervisor, which puts smaller investors on a par with institutions historically.

Recent presale data show the momentum of Lyno: 425,122 tokens have been sold at a price of $0.050, and the amount raised is 21,256 to date. The project is at its Early Bird stage and the next price level will be an increase to $0.055. The final target price is $0.100. Cyberscope audited the smart contracts of Lyno AI, which guarantees efficient security.

Why Investors Should Act Now

Market analysts point to one of the largest traders who predicted Render Token would grow by 300 percent in 2023, who predicts that the growth prospects of Lyno AI could be up to 1600x in 2026. Moreover, Lyno AI has a very bait full giveaway: during the presale, those who have bought over 100 worth of tokens can win 10,000 $LYNO tokens out of the possible 100K giveaway pool, which encourages early attendance.

Lyno AI is the future of retail arbitrage with community governance, real-time transparent analytics, and AI-driven risk management. The technological, security, and community control features of the project render it an attractive leader in the existing presales.

Investors should move quickly and take their place in Lyno AI before the price rises during the presale. The buy time at 0.050 is expiring. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this AI arbitrage that is soaring up before the rocket to $0.055 and beyond.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
