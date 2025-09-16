Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 September – XRP, PUMP, Hyperliquid

Crypto price prediction Today reflects a 2% drop in total market cap, with XRP, Pump.fun and Hyperliquid posting daily losses yet holding weekly gains. Traders have taken profits, but the FOMC’s upcoming rate decision could drive renewed momentum across these leading tokens.
