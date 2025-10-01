Crypto Price Predictions: Could BlockchainFX Outperform Hyperliquid And Chainlink In 2025?

Hyperliquid, with its plans to offer 10 times more assets than HYPE across multiple asset classes, already sits near the top of CoinMarketCap with a market cap of almost $15 billion. Chainlink remains a critical part of DeFi infrastructure, powering data feeds for countless protocols. Yet both have matured beyond their early, high-growth phases. BlockchainFX (BFX), on the other hand, is still in presale mode, already raising $8.5 million with a current price of $0.026.

The BFX brings a combination of transparent presale mechanics, high-yield staking, a decentralised multi-asset platform and a presale-only Visa Card. Below, we look at how these factors shape its price predictions compared with Hyperliquid and Chainlink.

Presale Growth Signals Strong Upside Potential

BFX’s tiered presale pricing increases at each fundraising milestone, with early buyers locking in a gain as the token moves from $0.026 now to its planned $0.05 launch. A 35 per cent bonus on tokens is still available for a limited time with the OCT35 code until 3rd October, amplifying returns for those entering now.

This transparent structure contrasts with Hyperliquid’s already-mature market price and Chainlink’s established valuation. For investors seeking the best crypto price predictions and the best presales to buy now, BlockchainFX offers an early-stage entry into a rapidly developing ecosystem.

Source: 99Bitcoins

Staking Model Designed For Long-Term Earnings

BlockchainFX also stands out for its staking model. Around 70 per cent of platform trading fees flow back to stakeholders, with payouts split between BFX tokens and USDT. This dual reward system adds stability even in volatile markets, while daily buybacks and token burns create additional scarcity.

Chainlink provides infrastructure rather than direct staking yields, and Hyperliquid focuses on asset breadth rather than user rewards. BFX blends these aspects into a clear pathway for passive income, appealing to investors searching for crypto with high ROI.

Decentralised Multi-Asset Platform Opens New Horizons

At launch, BFX’s decentralised platform will support trading across cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs and commodities, a rare combination in today’s market. This multi-asset trading platform effectively merges traditional and digital finance within a single decentralised app.

Hyperliquid is building a decentralised super app too, but BFX combines that breadth with a transparent presale and integrated rewards for users. Chainlink powers other projects but does not itself offer a trading interface. For investors comparing the best cryptos to buy today, BlockchainFX provides direct, user-facing functionality with cross-market reach.

Presale-Exclusive Visa Card Brings Rewards Into Everyday Life

BFX is also bridging the gap between crypto and real-world spending. Its presale-exclusive Visa Card, available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, lets holders top up with BFX and 20+ cryptocurrencies, spend up to $100,000 per transaction and withdraw up to $10,000 monthly from ATMs worldwide. Crucially, users can pay with their BFX and USDT staking rewards directly.

Neither Hyperliquid nor Chainlink currently offers such a consumer-facing payment tool. This gives BlockchainFX a unique presale perk and real-world utility from day one.

Price Predictions For BlockchainFX, Hyperliquid And Chainlink

Using current trends, here’s a hypothetical projection of where each token could head in the next six months:

In this model, BFX rises from $0.026 in October 2024 to $0.06 by March 2025, more than doubling before its market launch. Hyperliquid edges up from $12 to $13.2 over the same period, reflecting steady but modest gains for an already-large project. Chainlink ticks higher from $7.5 to $8.5, underscoring its mature, infrastructure-driven growth.

While these numbers are illustrative, they highlight the difference between an early-stage token like BFX and mature assets such as Hyperliquid and Chainlink.

Conclusion: Early-Stage Growth Meets Real-World Utility

BlockchainFX combines a rising presale, a time-limited 35 per cent bonus, a dual-currency staking model, a decentralised multi-asset platform and a presale-only Visa Card. Hyperliquid and Chainlink are leaders in their niches, but their valuations make outsized returns less likely. For investors exploring the best cryptos to buy, the best presales to buy now, and crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX is emerging as one of the most exciting opportunities for 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

