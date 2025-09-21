As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals [...] The post Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals [...] The post Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/21 16:30
XRP
XRP$2.9687-0.34%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5227-0.51%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23673-1.27%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006914+0.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002669+3.77%

As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals the excitement of past breakout tokens.

The XRP price prediction looks uncertain despite institutional interest

XRP price prediction models have been mixed all year. Some analysts see a rebound if ETF momentum continues, while others point to weak charts and fading retail interest. XRP still has an active community and benefits from regulatory clarity, but its recent performance has left many holders frustrated.

The challenge is that XRP often moves more slowly than retail traders would like. While institutions may see value, short-term investors are questioning whether XRP has the upside to justify holding. Without a strong catalyst, even optimistic XRP price prediction targets may fall short.

Cardano faces pressure to prove its worth

Cardano has long been described as a “slow and steady” project, but that patience is starting to wear thin. ADA supporters highlight the progress made in research-driven development, yet critics argue that Cardano hasn’t delivered enough real-world traction.

ADA price action reflects that divide. While the project still ranks high by market cap, traders are increasingly shifting capital elsewhere. With Ethereum and Solana dominating smart contract adoption, Cardano risks being left behind. For ADA to close the gap, it will need more than technical upgrades — it will need excitement.

HBAR adoption grows, but momentum is uneven

HBAR has made progress through partnerships and enterprise adoption, but the token’s performance hasn’t always matched the headlines. Supporters believe Hedera’s governance council and technology make it a strong long-term play. However, crypto is often driven by hype, and HBAR hasn’t always been able to capture that energy.

In Q4 2025, HBAR is expected to keep building quietly, but many traders want sharper price action. Without stronger momentum, even eight-figure partnerships may not push HBAR to the top of crypto price prediction charts.

Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight in presale

While ADA, XRP, and HBAR grind forward, Layer Brett is surging. The presale has raised in excess of $3.8 million so far at just $0.0058 per token, a sign of massive early traction. That momentum has many traders tipping $LBRETT to outshine bigger names in the months ahead.

Staking is another major driver. Rewards are still huge — a shade below 700% APY — though falling gradually as more investors jump in. That decline builds urgency and adds a sense of scarcity.

Community hype seals the picture. Telegram is buzzing with thousands of holders sharing memes and predictions, while X chatter pushes Layer Brett into wider circulation daily. This viral energy is exactly what older projects like ADA, XRP, and HBAR sometimes lack.

Why $LBRETT could outshine established projects in Q4 2025

Cardano has patience, XRP has institutional backing, and HBAR has enterprise adoption. But Layer Brett combines presale momentum, meme energy, and a roadmap that includes NFT drops, gamified staking, and cross-chain bridging. That blend of hype and utility is why analysts believe $LBRETT could surprise the market.

Crypto price predictions are never guaranteed, but sentiment counts for a lot and right now the excitement isn’t around ADA, XRP, or HBAR it’s around Layer Brett. If the presale keeps building at this pace, it could easily be the breakout story of Q4 2025.

Don’t wait on old predictions — back Layer Brett before Q4 begins.
Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

