Crypto Prices Shake Up: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum and BNB Drop! Top Gainers Revealed!

Bitcoin up, Ethereum and BNB drop – Crypto market shifts fast!

XRP rises, while Solana and Dogecoin show solid gains today.

Collector Crypt soars 494%, while major coins face declines.

The cryptocurrency market saw a mix of highs and lows in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin remains the market leader, gaining 0.4%, with its price rising to $110,761. This upward movement keeps Bitcoin on track with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion and a trading volume surpassing $48 billion. Nonetheless, Ethereum suffered a massive blow as it declined by 2.3 percent to $4,310.05, even after recording a massive increase of 6.0 percent in the last seven days.

BNB also faced a decline, dropping by 0.4% to $851.90. Likewise, Lido Staked Ether (STETH) also dropped, falling 2.4% to $4,299.75, and Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) also fell, dropping 2.4% to $5,211.02. TRON (TRX) fell by 1.0 percent to $0.3372.

These declines across major coins did not mean that all the assets were performing badly. XRP has gone up by 0.5 percent, reaching $2.82, and Solana has gone up by 2.2 percent, reaching $208.49. Dogecoin and Cardano also showed positive trends, gaining 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively.

Also Read: CleanCore Solutions Announces $175 Million Dogecoin Treasury Investment, Stock Takes a Hit

Top Gainers in the Last 24 Hours

In contrast to the declines in major coins, smaller altcoins have experienced impressive surges. Collector Crypt (CARDS) led the pack with a jaw-dropping 494.9% increase, now priced at $0.1681, boosted by a massive trading volume of $49 million. Metronome Synth ETH (MSETH): increased by 340 percent to reach $4,294.72.

Other prominent gainers are TDCCP, which has gone up 75 percent, and Worthless, which has gone up 71.4 percent. Merlin Chain (MERL) and Hemi (HEMI) had good performances as well, with gains pegged at 33.6 and 32.8, respectively.

As Bitcoin is experiencing an upward trend, Ethereum, BNB, Lido Staked Ether, and Truston have all taken significant declines over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, smaller altcoins like Collector Crypt and Metronome Synth ETH have experienced massive growth, keeping the crypto market as unpredictable as ever.

Also Read: Bitcoin Cash on Fire: Golden Cross Signals Explosive Surge Toward $600!

The post Crypto Prices Shake Up: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum and BNB Drop! Top Gainers Revealed! appeared first on 36Crypto.