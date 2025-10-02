Crypto Projects Hit by Over $127 mln in Hacker Attacks in September

- In September 2025, PeckShield experts recorded about 20 major attacks on crypto projects.
- The total damage amounted to approximately $127 mln — 22% less than in August.
- UXLINK, SwissBorg, Venus, Yala and GriffAI suffered the most.
- Some of the funds stolen from the Venus user’s wallet were recovered.
In September 2025, the crypto industry lost about $127 mln as a result of hacker attacks. This is reported by the analytical company PeckShield.
In total, there were at least 20 major hacks during the month. Compared to August 2025, when losses reached $163 mln, the amount of losses decreased by 22%.
The largest attack was the incident with UXLINK — the project lost more than $44 million. In second place is SwissBorg with almost $41.5 million in losses.
The third place — the user of the decentralized protocol Venus, which lost $13.5 million due to a phishing attack. However, according to updated data, the attackers agreed to return part of the funds. Of the $13.5 million stolen from the Venus user, $13 million was recovered.
The list of the largest attacks of the month also included:
- Yala — $7.64 mln
- GriffAI — $3 mln
Recall, earlier crypto researcher ZachXBT announced a possible hack of SBI Crypto for $21 million.
