Crypto rebounds! BTC, ETH, DOGE & XRP surge despite stock market crash

As equities wobble, crypto is doing the opposite, snapping back from August lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP all catching a bid. This crypto rebounds despite stock market crash narrative is the kind of countertrend move traders love: stocks slip, coins rip, and attention flips back to on-chain risk. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has steadied around the $113k-$115k band, ETH has pushed green, while DOGE and XRP joined the bounce-just as tech-led stock indexes notched another down day.
After a sharp pullback from last week’s highs, major coins rebounded from early-week troughs. BTC stabilized above the $112k sweep and is rotating inside a tight range; ETH flipped higher intraday; DOGE and XRP followed with smaller, but notable gains. The move stands out against the backdrop of equity weakness this week, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 extended declines.
Today’s tape looked like classic crypto vs. stocks decoupling: while risk in equities stayed cautious, crypto flows and sentiment improved from “fear” back toward neutral as prices bounced from support.
ETF & institutional flows. Fresh data show digital asset funds attracted ~$3.75B last week, one of the largest weekly inflows on record, with Ethereum leading (≈$2.87B). The flows narrative remains a powerful tailwind, especially on dips.
Macro tailwinds. A softer dollar earlier in August helped risk appetite and made USD-denominated assets cheaper for global buyers, even if the greenback is steadier today into Jackson Hole.
Corporate & headline support. Corporate interest continues to surface; for instance, Hong Kong’s Mingcheng Group flagged plans to buy $483M in BTC, underscoring ongoing treasury-style demand that often reappears into weakness.
Sentiment repair. After sliding into the “fear” zone yesterday, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index rebounded back to neutral (≈50) as BTC reclaimed the mid-$114k area.
Together, that’s a classic “capitulation-to-FOMO-flip” setup: constructive micro-signals (ETF flows, dip-buyers, ETH leadership) balanced by macro caution (Fed, options hedging).
Today at a glance (approx. spot / intraday context):
Sentiment: Yesterday’s dip pushed the market into “fear” (≈44), but today’s bounce clawed back to neutral (~50), a quick tactical improvement that often accompanies counter-trend rallies.
Upside scenarios. If BTC holds above $112k-$113k into/through Powell and equities stabilize, a retest of ~$120k is plausible. In that tape, ETH $4.4k-$4.5k comes back into view given leadership from ETF inflows and rotation into higher-beta alts (DOGE, XRP).
Risks to watch. The Jackson Hole speech, upcoming Fed minutes, and the path of the U.S. dollar can still whipsaw risk assets, especially with options skew leaning defensive and stocks under pressure this week. A stronger dollar or a hawkish surprise could stall the bounce.
Strategy ideas (not financial advice).
Crypto didn't wait for stocks to recover; it printed its bounce. Whether this is the first step of a larger Bitcoin rebound/Ethereum rally or just a sharp relief move, the crypto vs stocks divergence is back on screens.
Today’s Market Rebound Despite Stock Crash
