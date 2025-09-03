Crypto Records Cautious Upward Trajectory Amid Fear-Led Sentiment

Over the past 24 hours, the crypto sector has gone through a cautious uptake on the start of September. As the new market data suggests, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $3.81T mark after a 0.24% increase. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped by 34.20%, touching $143.7B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed index stands at 39 points, indicating that market is still in the “Fear” territory.
Particularly, the top crypto coin, Bitcoin ($BTC), has witnessed a 2.06% increase, claiming the $110,180.54 mark in terms of price, indicating that it is again open to positive market action.
Additionally, the market dominance of the leading cryptocurrency is hovering around 57.4%. However, the top altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH), has dropped by 0.44% in the meantime. Along with that, its market dominance reportedly accounts for 14.2%.
Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include PENGU AI ($PENGU), HARRIS DOGS ($DOGS), and D ($D). Specifically, $PENGU has experienced a staggering 456.04% rise to reach $0.00006365 mark. Subsequently, $DOGS is now trading at $0.000005609 after a 340.34% spike. Following that, $D accounts for a 291.77% increase, touching $0.0001093.
On the other hand, the DeFi TVL has dipped by 0.30%, reaching the $152.348B spot. Even then, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has seen a slight 0.48% increase. Apart from that, when it comes to 1-day TVL growth, Tropical Finance stands atop the other with a stunning 52669% increase over twenty-four hours.
Contrary to the decline in DeFi TVL, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has surged by 2.19%, reaching a figure of $13,013,924. Nonetheless, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has declined by 9.25%, reaching $1,535,750.
Moving on, the crypto industry has also recorded several noteworthy developments 24 hours. In this respect, the Trump family-led World Liberty Financial is planning to bolster the token value of $WLFI by commencing a unique buyback initiative.
Moreover, RAK Properties has announced embracing payments in crypto for real estate. Furthermore, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of South Korea has unveiled a unique strategy to globally share the data regarding crypto transfers.