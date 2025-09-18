Crypto Regulation Australia: ASIC Removes Extra License for Stablecoin Intermediaries

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 19:14
Crypto Regulation Australia: ASIC Removes Extra License for Stablecoin Intermediaries

The post Crypto Regulation Australia: ASIC Removes Extra License for Stablecoin Intermediaries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Australia has taken another step toward bringing crypto into the mainstream. The country’s financial watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has announced that intermediaries distributing stablecoins will no longer need a separate license, as long as the tokens come from issuers already licensed under local laws.

What the New Rule Means

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies tied to traditional assets like the U.S. dollar, gold, or even local currencies. They have become a key part of digital finance, powering payments, trading, and even decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Until now, intermediaries offering stablecoin services in Australia faced the heavy task of applying for additional licenses, on top of those already held by the token issuers. ASIC’s new “class relief” removes this extra burden. Simply put, if a stablecoin is issued by a company with a valid Australian Financial Services (AFS) license, then intermediaries distributing that stablecoin don’t need to go through the licensing process again.

Why This Matters

This policy shift lowers barriers for businesses, from exchanges and payment platforms to financial startups, making it easier to roll out products that rely on stablecoins. It also reduces compliance costs, which could encourage more innovation and speed up the adoption of blockchain-based services in the country.

The move comes as other global markets, including the U.S. and Hong Kong, push ahead with stablecoin regulation. For Australia, the exemption signals that the government wants to stay competitive while still keeping oversight in place through licensed issuers.

Part of a Bigger Digital Push

ASIC’s announcement fits neatly into Australia’s broader plan to embrace digital assets. Earlier this year, the Treasury released a whitepaper highlighting the country’s vision for tokenization, real-world assets, and even a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC). The goal is to make financial markets more efficient and future-ready.

  • Also Read :
  •   Eric Trump Claims Crypto Can Rescue the US Dollar – Here’s How
  •   ,

By exempting stablecoin intermediaries from extra licensing, Australia is effectively laying the groundwork for digital assets to blend more smoothly with its existing financial system.

What’s Next

While this may sound like a technical change, its effects could be big. Stablecoins are already the bridge between traditional money and the crypto world. Easier access for intermediaries could bring faster cross-border payments, more liquidity for traders, and better options for everyday users.

For now, the move strengthens Australia’s position as a forward-looking player in global crypto regulation and sets the stage for stablecoins to become a much bigger part of its economy.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How does ASIC’s new rule help crypto businesses?

It lowers compliance costs and makes it faster for exchanges and platforms to launch stablecoin-based services in Australia.

Why are stablecoins important in Australia’s finance system?

Stablecoins act as a bridge between crypto and traditional money, enabling faster payments, trading, and DeFi applications.

Will this rule make stablecoins safer for users?

Yes. Stablecoins must still come from issuers with Australian Financial Services licenses, ensuring oversight and consumer protection.

What does this mean for Australia’s digital future?

The move supports innovation, boosts competitiveness, and prepares the country for broader adoption of blockchain and digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin