The post Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto Loopholes Criminals Exploit While Regulators Play Catch-Up Just this month, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority accelerated crypto approvals to address criticisms of slow licensing and acknowledgment that regulation must catch up to the pace of innovation. At the same time, crypto adoption is rising fast: around 562 million people now own crypto globally, up …The post Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto Loopholes Criminals Exploit While Regulators Play Catch-Up Just this month, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority accelerated crypto approvals to address criticisms of slow licensing and acknowledgment that regulation must catch up to the pace of innovation. At the same time, crypto adoption is rising fast: around 562 million people now own crypto globally, up …

Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:55
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03865+6.65%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0242+3.86%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01664+3.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00503-0.59%
Crypto Regulation

The post Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto Loopholes Criminals Exploit While Regulators Play Catch-Up

Just this month, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority accelerated crypto approvals to address criticisms of slow licensing and acknowledgment that regulation must catch up to the pace of innovation. At the same time, crypto adoption is rising fast: around 562 million people now own crypto globally, up 33% from 2023. The combination of rapid adoption and inconsistent oversight gives cybercriminals fertile ground to exploit.

The Weak Points Criminals Use

Baek pointed to jurisdictional arbitrage as one of the biggest problems in light-touch regions where exchanges and OTC brokers operate with little oversight. 

Attackers also exploit peer-to-peer markets, forged e-KYC documents, and mule accounts to cash out funds. Decentralized finance (DeFi) adds another challenge, with some platforms presenting themselves as “just software” to avoid being classified as financial intermediaries.

Regulators Fight Back

There are positive signs. Nearly 100 countries are adopting the FATF Travel Rule, which requires exchanges to collect and share identity data. Europe’s MiCA framework, which took effect in late 2024, now enforces unified rules across the EU. 

Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE have all tightened licensing regimes for exchanges. Stablecoins, too, are under stricter rules requiring reserve backing and real-time audits.

Still, global alignment remains incomplete. Offshore jurisdictions and cross-border enforcement leave cracks for hackers to exploit. 

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.87+1.65%
1
1$0.008568-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-4.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000297+0.33%
Aster
ASTER$2.0341+10.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure