Crypto Regulation News Today: U.S. and UK Plan Joint Crypto Framework

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 13:38
Union
U$0.01451-27.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0871-1.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271+2.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12748-3.16%
US UK crypto regulation

The post Crypto Regulation News Today: U.S. and UK Plan Joint Crypto Framework appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. and the UK are preparing to work more closely on cryptocurrency regulations, a move that could reshape the future of global digital finance. 

According to the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed a joint framework for crypto rules during a high-level meeting in London. 

This signals that two of the world’s biggest financial powers are ready to set the tone for international policy. Official details are still pending.

A Meeting of Power Players in Crypto and Banking

The talks weren’t just between regulators. Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple were present, showing how deeply crypto is now tied to mainstream finance.

Ripple’s Cassie Craddock said the cooperation could become a “template for international collaboration,” adding that stronger ties could “unlock the full economic potential of blockchain for both economies.”

The UK aims to position itself as a global hub for digital assets, building on its strength as a traditional financial powerhouse. Working with the U.S. could give London an edge while the EU and Asia are also moving quickly on regulatory frameworks.

Stablecoins and Tokenization in Focus

Last week, crypto industry groups urged the UK government to include stablecoins and tokenization in the U.S.-UK Tech Bridge. This initiative already covers AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. Leaving out digital finance could put Britain at risk of falling behind.

Including stablecoins, in particular, would help the UK keep up with global adoption. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has also suggested the idea of a “cross-border sandbox”, where crypto firms could operate under joint U.S.-UK oversight for a trial period. Such steps could provide clarity for companies and reduce regulatory friction.

  • Also Read :
  •   Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4
  •   ,

Public Sentiment Shows Strong Crypto Interest

A recent survey by Aviva shows that public interest in crypto remains high. Around 27% of adults said they would consider adding crypto to their retirement funds. One in five respondents, about 11.6 million people, have owned crypto at some point. Many view it as a means to pursue higher returns despite the associated risks.

Why This U.S.-UK Crypto Collaboration Matters

For the crypto market, this move signals growing political will to integrate digital assets into mainstream finance. With the U.S. still facing regulatory uncertainty and the UK aiming to attract innovation, closer cooperation could lay the foundation for consistent global crypto rules.

The timing is also significant. The meeting took place during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, showing the political weight behind the talks.

If the collaboration gains traction, it could accelerate adoption, boost institutional confidence, and cement the U.S. and UK as leaders in shaping the future of blockchain-based finance.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What is the U.S.-UK crypto regulatory collaboration?

The U.S. and UK are developing a joint framework for cryptocurrency regulation, aiming to create consistent rules and foster innovation in digital finance through closer cooperation.

Why is U.S.-UK cooperation important for crypto?

As two major financial powers, their collaboration could set a global standard for crypto regulation, reducing uncertainty and encouraging institutional adoption worldwide.

Could this collaboration make crypto more mainstream?

Yes. Clearer cross-border rules would boost institutional confidence, accelerate adoption, and integrate cryptocurrencies more deeply into the global financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.25+3.32%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.39231-9.46%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08706-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal