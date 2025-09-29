Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50

- Crypto sentiment index shifts from “Fear” to “Neutral”.
- Market reflects broader regulatory and market changes.
- Ethereum, BTC, and BNB chain see notable activity.
On September 29, 2025, the cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index rose to a neutral 50 from 37, reflecting a shift in market sentiment.
This sentiment change suggests improving market conditions, influenced by regulatory coordination and heightened activity in major digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Fear and Greed Index Hits Neutral with Ethereum Surge
The Fear and Greed Index reached 50, marking a major sentiment shift in cryptocurrency, influenced by collective market dynamics. Ethereum transaction volumes and BSC activity contributed to this trend. No single leadership statement triggered this, but market movements across multiple areas aligned with regulatory expectations.
The Ethereum network recorded an uptick in transaction volumes, and BSC activity increased, reflecting investor confidence. This shift highlights potentially increased institutional interest due to upcoming regulatory clarity measures.
Ethereum and Regulatory Changes Drive Market Confidence
Did you know? Rapid shifts in the Fear and Greed Index often align with regulatory talks or infrastructure upgrades, influencing investor perceptions and on-chain activity.
Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,120.39, with a market cap of $497.34 billion, retaining 12.89% dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, ETH’s 24-hour trading volume reached $24.50 billion, marking a 27.15% increase. Notably, its price rose by 3.02% over the past 24 hours and surged 65.49% over 90 days.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:55 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Coincu’s research underscores that regulatory coordination could bolster market stability. Financially, institutional involvement may rise, while technological innovations in Ethereum’s Layer 2 may support sustained network growth, affirming potential longer-term asset appreciation.
