Crypto staking ETF launch strategy prioritizes centralized partners over immediate DeFi adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 05:16
DeFi
DEFI$0.001648-4.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976-5.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.011967-3.06%
MAY
MAY$0.04504-5.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5154-8.38%

Crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers are likely to partner with centralized staking providers following approval, but will eventually pivot to decentralized protocols as regulatory frameworks mature.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Aug. 5 statement that liquid staking activities and staking receipt tokens do not constitute securities offerings removed the final regulatory hurdle for staking-enabled crypto ETFs.

As a result, VanEck and Jito filed for a Solana liquid staking ETF on Aug. 22, representing months of regulatory outreach that began with SEC meetings in February.

The partnership joins Canary Capital and Marinade among issuers partnering directly with liquid staking protocols, while Canary amended its Solana ETF filing in May to name Marinade Select as its staking provider. However, these two might be the exception.

Max Shannon, senior research associate at Bitwise, expects most issuers will start with centralized providers due to clearer compliance frameworks and legal accountability structures.

In a note, he said:

However, Shannon anticipates a gradual shift toward hybrid or direct DeFi integrations as regulatory environments mature.

Sid Powell, CEO and co-founder at Maple Finance, echoed Shannon’s remarks. He predicted that ETF issuers would initially work with established custodians like Coinbase or Fidelity for operational simplicity, but he stressed that these custodians are building bridges into DeFi protocols.

Powell assessed via a note:

Misha Putiatin, co-founder of Symbiotic, views the distinction between centralized and decentralized as less critical than revenue diversification opportunities.

According to a note shared by Putiatin:

He cited strong decentralized options that already compete effectively in compliance, traditional finance integration, and performance metrics.

Impacts for DeFi

Powell expects institutional validation to transform liquid staking protocols from experimental DeFi infrastructure into core financial architecture:

Yet, Shannon warns that concentration risk could emerge if flows concentrate in one or two protocols, potentially attracting closer regulatory oversight.

Nevertheless, he expects even small ETF allocations could massively boost total value locked, strengthening liquidity and utility of liquid staking tokens.

Lastly, Putiatin believes that the interaction between ETF issuers and DeFi protocols could reshape yield structures. He noted that this movement opens the door to more active strategies that demand crypto native expertise far beyond traditional capital allocation.

Market players see the regulatory clarity positioning staking ETFs to capture institutional capital that has waited on regulatory sidelines while preserving compliance requirements through established custodial relationships.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-staking-etf-launch-strategy-prioritizes-centralized-partners-over-immediate-defi-adoption/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5134-8.58%
Pi Network
PI$0.33651-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000289-17.19%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.013-7.14%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08816+1.41%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul