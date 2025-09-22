Crypto Stocks Tumble in Pre-Market Trading as BTC Dives to $112K

Crypto-related company stocks tumbled in pre-market trading on Monday as bitcoin BTC$112,813.20 and several altcoins succumbed to unrelenting sell pressure, spurring $1.6 billion in liquidations across derivatives exchanges.

Coinbase (COIN) is down by 3% in pre-market trading while Strategy (MSTR) slid by 2.3%. Mara Holdings (MARA) and Metaplanet (TYO: 3350) also lost more than 3%.

Crypto treasury companies had a rougher morning; with solana treasury company Forward Industries (FORD) selling off by as much as 5% in pre-market trading while ETH-focused BitMine (BMNR) lost 3.9%.

The equities sell-off comes after a grueling weekly open for crypto markets during the Asia morning; BTC and ether (ETH) are down 2.3% and 6.4% respectively while several altcoins were dealt double-digit moves to the downside.

The move was a culmination of several tokens losing momentum after gaining ground last week alongside the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The reversal led to widespread liquidations across crypto derivatives exchanges, with $500 million worth of ETH positions being unwound in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass.