Crypto Storage Gets Smarter as Walrus Adds Zark Lab’s AI Search Layer

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 17:13
TLDR:

  • Walrus partners with Zark Lab to make uploaded files AI-enriched and instantly searchable with natural language queries.
  • Zark’s AI tools remove manual tagging, allowing developers to build apps with automatic metadata and searchable content.
  • Users can pull chats, media, and documents into Walrus and search them like personal data libraries.
  • Integration will extend to private data search, AI assistant access, and model hosting on Walrus.

Crypto data is now easier to find. Walrus is joining forces with Zark Lab to make every file uploaded to its platform instantly searchable. No manual tagging. No endless folder searching. Users can now query their data with natural language and get answers in seconds.

The partnership unlocks an AI-powered search layer for Walrus developers and users. Zark Lab’s intelligence system automatically adds metadata to files on upload, making them “AI-ready” for discovery and automation. 

The announcement was shared by Walrus on social media, setting the stage for a major shift in how onchain data is organized.

Zark Lab AI Integration Brings Instant Metadata

Zark Lab’s platform was built for blockchain-native data and intelligent agents. Its AI-Enhanced Publisher enriches every file with tags the moment it’s uploaded. That means text, images, audio, and video become searchable without developers manually structuring data.

Walrus confirmed that developers building on its network can now skip metadata prep. Zark’s Semantic Search API allows queries across entire datasets, enabling conversational interaction with data. The integration supports everything from Discord chat backups to large document repositories.

The system can also handle media like audio, video, and even 3D assets. Creative teams can search across files instantly and pull context when needed. Zark’s founder Spiridon Zarkov said the goal is to make data interaction as easy as talking to a personal assistant.

The move sets up a future where decentralized apps on Walrus can embed search features natively. Users could interact with content in real time without relying on traditional indexing or SEO-driven discovery.

Expanded Features for Developers and Users

The integration also ties in with Seal, a decentralized secrets management service created by Mysten Labs. This link opens up private data delivery and monetization options. Developers will be able to build applications that serve sensitive data securely while keeping it searchable.

Future plans include AI assistant integration that can reason over stored data. Zark Lab is also preparing model hosting to allow custom training and inference directly through Walrus. This positions Walrus as not just a storage layer but a live data hub for AI applications.

Rebecca Simmonds of the Walrus Foundation noted that developers often skip data tagging due to time constraints. This partnership removes that barrier and gives users a frictionless search experience. For crypto builders, it’s an infrastructure upgrade that can save hours of work.

With AI-native tools embedded at the protocol level, Walrus aims to boost the utility of onchain data. The partnership opens the door to new use cases from tax prep to collaborative research projects.

