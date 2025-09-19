Crypto Task Force Continues Regulatory Talks On The Road Series

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/19 05:13

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing to take its regulatory discussions around the U.S. as it attempts to chip away at developing clear crypto regulations.

The SEC Continues Crypto Regulatory Tour

“Crypto Task Force: On The Road” stopped in Chicago on Monday to hear from several digital asset project founders and connect with blockchain industry participants as a whole.

“The Crypto Task Force wants to hear from those who weren’t able to travel for the roundtables, and from voices that may have been historically underrepresented in other policymaking efforts,” the Crypto Task Force’s section on the SEC’s website reads.

“The Crypto Task Force is acutely aware that any regulatory framework will have far-reaching impact, so it wants to ensure that outreach is as comprehensive as possible,” the webpage continues.

Commissioner Hester Peirce Spearheads Crypto Task Force Efforts

The Crypto Task Force’s latest discussion event in Illinois comes shortly after the federal regulator made stops in Dallas, Boston and Berkeley, California.

Commissioner Hester Peirce and members of the task force are looking to connect with “representatives of crypto-related projects that have 10 or fewer employees and are less than two years old” during the events, per the SEC website.

Speakers at the Crypto Task Force’s Chicago event included Term Finance founder Billy Welch, FAIR founder Conner Murphy and more.

Established in January 2025, the Crypto Task Force was launched to lead the SEC on a “sensible regulatory path that respects the bounds of the law” following its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the crypto industry.

“Clarity regarding who must register, and practical solutions for those seeking to register, have been elusive,” a January 2025 press release from the SEC states.

“The result has been confusion about what is legal, which creates an environment hostile to innovation and conducive to fraud,” the federal regulator adds. “The SEC can do better.”

