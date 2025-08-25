Crypto traders liquidated for over $700 million in a day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:56
Threshold
T$0,01652+%0,24
Bitcoin
BTC$111.228,19-%3,04
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45,53+%4,37
Moonveil
MORE$0,09984-%0,87
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019693-%4,72

On August 24, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a sudden “flash crash,” losing $4,000 from its market price within minutes.

Jacob King, CEO of WhaleWire, suggested the sell-off was sparked by a single large holder liquidating over 24,000 BTC, worth more than $2 billion:

The effects of the sell-off were felt across the broader crypto market, which lost $130 billion from its total capitalization. 

Total crypto market capitalization. Source: TradingView

Coming just a couple of days after a brief boost triggered by comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, the downward trend continued on Monday, August 25, with over 147,500 traders being liquidated in the past 24 hours, losing a total of $717 million.

Ethereum capitalizes on the Bitcoin crash

The 24,000 BTC sale cited by King, routed through decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Hyperliquid (HYPE), led to nearly $2 billion converted into Ethereum (ETH).

More precisely, around 275,500 ETH, worth $1.3 billion, was staked, while 135,263 ETH, around $620 million, was leveraged into long positions.

As a result, Ethereum was briefly pushed to an all-time high of $4,953, underscoring its growing role as a yield-bearing alternative to “digital gold.”

However, volatility is likely to remain high for both assets until the federal rate cuts have been clarified, as evidenced by Ethereum already being down 3.89% since yesterday at the time of writing, trading at $4,594. 

Of course, Bitcoin’s resilience could also be tested by its ability to absorb large-scale whale activity such as that seen over the weekend. 

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-traders-liquidated-for-over-700-million-in-a-day/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0,21879-%0,50
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,114-%3,88
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019709-%4,62
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Share
Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
CROSS
CROSS$0,21879-%0,50
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0551-%17,76
Polytrade
TRADE$0,14324-%0,98
Share
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
Share
German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party,
Share
PANews2025/07/06 22:28
Share

Trending News

More

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto