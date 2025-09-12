Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – What It Means for Investors

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/12 18:35
Moonveil
MORE$0.09505-5.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.010797+4.41%
ERA
ERA$0.7387+0.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00616-2.37%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0859+18.15%

The corporate cryptocurrency treasury movement has entered a new phase. What once looked like an “easy money” strategy—raising capital to buy Bitcoin and riding a scarcity premium—is now becoming a ruthless “player versus player” competition. According to new analysis from Coinbase Research, more than $215 billion in digital assets are now controlled across 213 corporate treasuries, with over 1 million Bitcoin—worth around $110 billion—held by public companies.

But while the headline figures look impressive, rising interest rates, tighter regulations, and market maturity are exposing fundamental weaknesses in these business models. Investors are now asking: is this evolution a risk or an opportunity?

MicroStrategy Paved the Way, but the Game Has Changed

The shift traces back to 2020, when Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy—now rebranded as Strategy Inc. pioneered the Bitcoin treasury model. By tapping convertible bonds and equity raises, the company built the largest corporate Bitcoin position in the world.

Today, Strategy holds a staggering 638,460 BTC, reporting $14.05 billion in unrealized gains in Q2 2025. Inspired by its success, other firms jumped in:

  • MARA Holdings now controls 52,477 BTC.
  • Jack Mallers’ XXI amassed 43,514 BTC.
  • Japan’s Metaplanet has set a bold target of 210,000 BTC by 2027, doubling its holdings every 60 days.
Bitcoin treasury companiesImage Source: bitcointreasuries.net

The early movers enjoyed a significant “scarcity premium.” Their shares traded well above net asset value as investors rewarded their aggressive Bitcoin positioning. But with dozens of imitators flooding in, that premium has compressed, forcing companies to differentiate or risk fading into irrelevance.

Rising Rates Expose Structural Weaknesses

A major concern for analysts is that corporate Bitcoin treasuries have no natural yield. Unlike real estate, which produces rental income, Bitcoin simply sits on balance sheets. Many firms have borrowed heavily in fiat to buy BTC, creating a negative-carry trade.

For example, Strategy has financed its accumulation with $3.7 billion in low-coupon convertible bonds and $5.5 billion in perpetual preferred shares. Metaplanet is taking on similar leverage, issuing ¥270.36 billion in zero-interest bonds and raising $1.45 billion through stock sales for Bitcoin purchases.

This approach worked during an era of ultra-low interest rates, but with borrowing costs climbing, the strategy looks increasingly risky. If Bitcoin stagnates for two to three years, dilution and solvency concerns could weigh heavily on shareholder value.

Regulatory and Market Headwinds Intensify

The competitive environment is not only shaped by financial realities but also by regulatory scrutiny. The Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval for certain digital asset transactions, tightening oversight of corporate treasuries.

Even market leaders are not immune. Despite meeting technical criteria, Strategy was denied inclusion in the S&P 500, with the index committee citing the risks of Bitcoin-centric business models.

Meanwhile, Glassnode analyst James Check and other market observers caution that the easy gains are over. New entrants must now prove they can add value beyond simple Bitcoin hoarding.

This skepticism is amplified by critics like Ran Neuner, who argues that many treasury firms act more like exit vehicles for insiders than genuine long-term market buyers. In some cases, insiders contribute crypto in exchange for shares, only to cash out at premiums while retail investors are left holding inflated positions.

A Growing but Risky Ecosystem

Despite these challenges, the movement is expanding. In 2025 alone, 154 U.S.-listed companies raised $98.4 billion to fund crypto purchases—up from just $33.6 billion by 10 firms in prior years.

Notably:

  • Forward Industries raised $1.65 billion for Solana-based treasuries backed by Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto.
  • Corporate Ethereum holdings climbed to $28 billion across multiple entities.

This diversification suggests that Bitcoin is no longer the only game in town, though BTC remains the dominant corporate asset.

Investor Takeaway: Risks and Opportunities

For investors, the transition from “easy money” to “player vs player” competition cuts both ways. On one hand, rising rates, regulatory barriers, and market saturation increase the risk of failures, particularly among overleveraged firms. Equity dilution, class-action lawsuits, and volatile mark-to-market swings may further erode confidence.

On the other hand, increased competition could also push companies to adopt smarter, more strategic capital allocation methods. This could ultimately create more sustained buying pressure on Bitcoin and other digital assets, benefiting long-term investors.

The era of effortless premiums is over—but for those willing to stomach volatility, the corporate crypto treasury battle may still prove rewarding.

Related: Price Predictions: BTC Hovers Around $114K and ETH Heading Towards Record Levels

Conclusion

Corporate Bitcoin treasuries are no longer a simple bet on scarcity. The model has evolved into a high-stakes game where execution, regulation, and macroeconomic conditions will decide winners and losers.

While early adopters like Strategy still dominate, newer entrants face an uphill climb in an increasingly crowded and scrutinized space. For investors, this means carefully distinguishing between firms with sustainable strategies and those merely replicating the playbook of the past.

The “easy money” phase may be gone—but the next chapter could be even more consequential.

The post Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – What It Means for Investors appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.06+3.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09508-5.59%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06304-4.01%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2808+3.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0068-5.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903-9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open