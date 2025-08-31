Crypto treasury firms mirror CDO risks from 2008 financial crisis: Crypto exec

Crypto treasury firms introduce several layers of risk to an asset class that inherently features reduced or no counterparty risk.

Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto treasury firms pose similar risks as collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), securitized baskets of home mortgages and other types of debt that triggered the 2007-2008 financial crisis, Josip Rupena, CEO of lending platform Milo and former Goldman Sachs analyst, told Cointelegraph.

Crypto treasury companies take bearer assets with no counterparty risk and introduce several layers of risk, including the competence of the corporate management, cybersecurity, and the ability of the business to generate cash flow, Rupena said. He added:

Rupena told Cointelegraph that while he does not expect crypto treasury companies to be the cause of the next bear market, overleveraged firms could “exacerbate” a market downturn through forced selling, but it is still too early to tell what the exact effects will be.

Read more