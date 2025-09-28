As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some [...]As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some [...]

Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/28 02:19
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000213-11.25%
ERA
ERA$0.559+0.97%
MAY
MAY$0.03795-1.04%
Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some firms weather potential downturns, highlighting the importance of prudent risk practices amid an increasingly institutionalized crypto space.
  • The current crypto treasury narrative mirrors the late 1990s dotcom bubble, characterized by investor exuberance and over-leverage.
  • Many crypto treasury companies are expected to fail or offload holdings during the next market downturn, though some will survive by adopting disciplined strategies.
  • Institutional investment has driven mainstream acceptance of crypto, yet caution remains as the market faces potential corrections.
  • Responsible treasury management, including debt structuring and focusing on blue-chip assets, is essential for resilience.
  • Operational revenue streams bolster a company’s ability to withstand crypto market volatility, setting apart successful players from speculative risks.

The current surge in crypto treasury companies is reminiscent of the dotcom boom of the late 1990s, a period marked by excessive investor speculation on emerging technological innovations. According to Ray Youssef, founder of peer-to-peer lending platform NoOnes app, the exuberance surrounding blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) echoes the frenzy that led to the dotcom bust, which wiped out nearly 80% of stocks during that era.

The same psychological traits—fueled by the promise of future Web3 revolution and institutional adoption—continue to drive crypto markets today. Youssef notes, “Dotcoms were driven by innovation but also attracted enthusiasts, opportunists, and dreamers, because bold visions are easy to sell to the mass market.” Now, the narrative is centered on a broader embrace of cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFT ecosystems, with institutions actively entering the space.

He warns that many crypto treasury firms are likely to collapse, be forced to sell their holdings at a loss, and contribute to the next crypto bear market. Nonetheless, he suggests that a few firms with prudent strategies will survive, continuing to accumulate discounted digital assets, positioning themselves for potential future gains.

Crypto treasury firms have garnered significant attention amid the current market cycle, seen by many as proof that cryptocurrency has matured into a recognized financial asset class. Governments and corporations are increasingly engaging with digital assets, further cementing crypto’s evolving role in the global financial ecosystem.

Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies fare far worse

Managing Risks: Strategies for Crypto Treasury Companies to Survive Market Fluctuations

Despite the risks, responsible management can help crypto treasury companies navigate downturns and even thrive amid market volatility. Implementing sound treasury practices, such as reducing debt exposure, enhances financial resilience. Companies that issue equity instead of debt tend to have a better chance of weathering tough times, as shareholders’ legal rights differ from those of creditors.

For companies borrowing to fund crypto acquisitions, structuring debt with maturity periods aligned to crypto market cycles is critical. For instance, knowing that Bitcoin tends to operate on four-year cycles, borrowing with a five-year maturity can help avoid repayment during price depressions.

Stocks, CompaniesA breakdown of digital assets adopted by corporations for treasury purposes. Source: Galaxy

Additionally, it’s advisable for companies to focus on supply-capped cryptocurrencies and blue-chip digital assets—those with proven track records of recovery across market cycles—rather than speculative altcoins, which may lose vast portions of their value or fail to recover altogether.

Finally, firms with diversified revenue streams and operational businesses are better positioned than those solely holding crypto assets. Revenue-generating operational business models provide more stability, reducing dependency on volatile crypto markets and enhancing long-term resilience.

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’

This article was originally published as Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

According to Onchain data, a cryptocurrency project purchased a large amount of tokens from the market and burned them. Continue Reading: Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003726-4.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:29
Share
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-1.80%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13162+8.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564+0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
Share
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:35
Share

Trending News

More

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands