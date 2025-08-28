Crypto update: US stablecoin law prompts China to accelerate its own plans

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 11:29
U
U$0.0095-13.63%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04117-0.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+1.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018242-5.45%
Edge
EDGE$0.4575-3.28%
  • China’s stablecoin push is a defensive move against US dollar dominance.
  • The US GENIUS Act is the key trigger for Beijing’s recent policy shift.
  • The experiment will be limited to offshore markets like Hong Kong.

A seismic shift is underway in Beijing. The Chinese government, long a staunch opponent of private cryptocurrencies, is now being forced to reluctantly enter the stablecoin arena.

But this is not a newfound love for digital assets; it is a calculated and defensive masterstroke in the escalating global war for currency supremacy—a direct response to a power play from Washington that threatens to cement the US dollar’s dominance for a generation to come.

The Washington wake-up call

The trigger for this dramatic pivot, according to industry leaders, was the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, a landmark piece of legislation that formally integrates dollar-pegged tokens into the architecture of global finance.

Animoca Group president Evan Auyang told CoinDesk the law is “pressuring China to act a lot faster,” forcing a fundamental rethink in Beijing.

Suddenly, stablecoins were no longer viewed as speculative instruments, but as essential infrastructure for global trade and settlement.

Now, Reuters reports that China’s State Council is reviewing a roadmap for yuan-backed stablecoins, a move that signals a profound strategic realignment.

A tale of two currencies: the global edge of a stablecoin

This new direction represents a significant departure from China’s initial strategy, which focused exclusively on its own Central Bank Digital Currency, the e-CNY.

According to Dr. Vera Yuen of Hong Kong University’s Business School, the government initially prioritized the e-CNY because it offered what Beijing values most: control, traceability, and profit.

But as Dr. Yuen told CoinDesk, the e-CNY has a critical weakness: it was built for domestic use.

“For international use of CBDCs, there is a big problem of interoperability of different systems. Stablecoins are designed to be used internationally, so it can be a better option for cross-border transactions,” she said.

This realization has forced China to adopt a dual-pronged approach.

“Focusing on stablecoins allows China to respond proactively to global regulatory debates and technological advances, ensuring it remains competitive and prepared as the digital currency landscape evolves,” Yuen continued.

An offshore experiment, a domestic cage

This is not, however, an open embrace.

China’s notoriously strict capital controls mean this stablecoin experiment will be carefully ring-fenced, taking place almost entirely offshore with Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime serving as the primary testing ground.

This creates a fundamental paradox: China wants to project its currency’s power globally, but its unwillingness to loosen its grip at home creates a major hurdle.

“This would limit the issuance of offshore renminbi stablecoins, constraining its attractiveness as a means of payment,” Yuen warned, highlighting the narrow runway for this international push.

The Asian arms race

China is not acting in a vacuum. A broader financial arms race is heating up across Asia as nations scramble to avoid being left behind by dollar-pegged digital finance.

In Japan, financial giant Monex Group is preparing to issue a yen-backed stablecoin tied to government bonds.

But unlike China’s offshore-only approach, Japanese regulators are laying the groundwork for stablecoins to circulate domestically, a sign of a more open and integrated strategy.

For now, Beijing’s move looks less like a replacement for the e-CNY and more like a cautious and necessary complement—a strategic tool to extend the yuan’s influence abroad without sacrificing an ounce of control at home.

How markets are moving:

  1. BTC: Bitcoin held firm at $111,000 as the market reacted positively to strong earnings from the tech bellwether Nvidia.
  2. ETH: Ethereum is trading at $4,500, with historical data showing that a green August often sets the stage for a 60 percent rally into year-end, though this typically follows a dip in the historically weak month of September.
  3. Gold: Gold traded Wednesday at $3,443 per ounce, a 1.6 percent jump from Tuesday’s close, extending its impressive 37 percent year-over-year rally.
Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/us-stablecoin-law-prompts-china-to-accelerate-its-own-plans/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000254-4.86%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$211.12+4.00%
SUI
SUI$3.4831+0.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006162+13.56%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08771, moving sideways after a week of choppy action. Buyers are stepping in to protect support, while sellers are keeping a lid on rallies. That’s keeping KAS stuck in a tight range for now. Trading volume has cooled off compared to the last breakout push, which shows most traders are
Kaspa
KAS$0.088278+0.53%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03671+0.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00673-1.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference