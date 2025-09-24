Crypto VC firm Archetype closes $100M early-stage fund

Archetype has closed a $100M+ fund backed by institutional investors, aiming to support onchain infrastructure, stablecoins and real-world assets.

Crypto venture capital company Archetype said it closed over $100 million in total capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III.

The new fund is backed by institutional investors including pensions, academic endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Archetype’s funds are behind crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay and Ritual. The company targets early-stage startups building onchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging blockchain applications.

