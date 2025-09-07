Crypto VC Funding: AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

Crypto venture funding surged past $700 million last week, driven by a blockbuster $350 million M&A deal and a wave of AI- and infrastructure-focused projects.
From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 13 crypto ventures collectively raised $709.6 million, with AlloyX Limited’s M&A transaction leading the pack. Infrastructure platforms and AI-powered startups, including Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn, dominated funding rounds, highlighting investors’ growing appetite for scalable blockchain solutions and artificial intelligence applications.
Summary
- Crypto VC funding hit $709.6m across 13 projects from Aug 31–Sept 6.
- AlloyX’s $350m M&A deal was the largest, driving infrastructure growth.
- AI-focused projects like Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn raised capital.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding developments as per Crypto Fundraising data:
AlloyX Limited
- Raised $350 million through M&A
- AlloyX is a payment infrastructure and stablecoin platform
Etherealize
- Etherealize, an institutional business development firm, secured $40 million in an unknown round
- Investors include Electric Capital, Paradigm, and Vitalik Buterin
Utila
- Utila, a non-custodial wallet platform, now has $22 million in a Series A round ($51.5 million total)
- It’s backed by Redstone Venture Capital, Nyca Partners, and Wing VC
Kite AI
- Kite AI, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, gathered $18 million in a Series A round
- Investors include Immersion Ventures, General Catalyst, and 8VC
Aria Protocol
- Aria Protocol raised $15 million in a Seed round
- Polychain Capital, Neoclassic, and Story Protocol took part in the fundraise
Everlyn
- Everlyn secured $15 million from Mysten Labs, Selini, and Nesa
- The startup has a fully diluted valuation of $250 million
Projects > $15 Million
- RISC Zero (Boundless), $13.7 million in a Public sale with $290 million fully diluted valuation
- Tangany, $11.64 million in a Series A round
- Plural, $7.13 million in a Seed round
- Kea, $7 million in a Seed round with $47 million fully diluted valuation
- Reflect, $3.75 million in a Seed round
- Wildcat Labs, $3.5 million in a Seed round
- Maiga AI, $2 million in a Strategic round