Crypto VC Funding: Capital B secures $68.85m, Finary bags $29.4m

In the world of crypto and fintech, several innovative projects have secured significant funding recently, further fueling the sector’s growth.

From Bitcoin-focused strategies to wealth management solutions, we’ve compiled a roundup of notable fundraising rounds, including projects raising over $20 million.

Summary Capital B raised $68.9 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury, leading this week’s funding

Finary secured $29.4 million Series B for its wealth management platform expansion

Kredete raised $22 million Series A to build financial software for African immigrants

According to Crypto Fundraising data, Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) led this week’s funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and Bitcoin ecosystem development.

Here’s a comprehensive analysis of this week’s other efforts:

Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group)

France-based Capital B raised $68.85 million to boost Bitcoin (BTC) holdings

So far, the Euronext-listed Bitcoin Treasury Company has raised a total of $146.89 million.

Finary

Wealth management platform Finary secured $29.4 million in a Series B round

Its investors include Ventures, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest

Kredete

The project has raised $22 million in a Series A round

Kredete is a financial software platform focusing on African immigrants

The funding was backed by Canary, Partech

Stablecore

Stablecore gathered $20 million; backers include Norwest Venture Partners, Coinbase Ventures, and Curql

The project is operating in asset management, finance/banking, and stablecoin sectors

Projects > $20 Million