Crypto VC Funding: Capital B secures $68.85m, Finary bags $29.4m

In the world of crypto and fintech, several innovative projects have secured significant funding recently, further fueling the sector’s growth.
From Bitcoin-focused strategies to wealth management solutions, we’ve compiled a roundup of notable fundraising rounds, including projects raising over $20 million.
Summary
- Capital B raised $68.9 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury, leading this week’s funding
- Finary secured $29.4 million Series B for its wealth management platform expansion
- Kredete raised $22 million Series A to build financial software for African immigrants
According to Crypto Fundraising data, Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) led this week’s funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and Bitcoin ecosystem development.
Here’s a comprehensive analysis of this week’s other efforts:
Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group)
- France-based Capital B raised $68.85 million to boost Bitcoin (BTC) holdings
- So far, the Euronext-listed Bitcoin Treasury Company has raised a total of $146.89 million.
Finary
- Wealth management platform Finary secured $29.4 million in a Series B round
- Its investors include Ventures, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest
Kredete
- The project has raised $22 million in a Series A round
- Kredete is a financial software platform focusing on African immigrants
- The funding was backed by Canary, Partech
Stablecore
- Stablecore gathered $20 million; backers include Norwest Venture Partners, Coinbase Ventures, and Curql
- The project is operating in asset management, finance/banking, and stablecoin sectors
Projects > $20 Million
- GRVT, $19 million in a series A round
- Mavryk Network, $10 million in a strategic round
- Openverse, $8 million in a series B round
- Titan, $7 million in a seed round
- BIO Protocol, $6.9 million in a seed round
- Senpi, $4 million in a seed round
- Superform Labs, $1.42 million in a public sale
- Epoch Protocol, $1.2 million in a pre-seed round