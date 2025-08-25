Crypto wallet labeled as ‘Coinbase hacker’ buys $8M of Solana

The Radiant Capital hacker and another alleged unknown cybercriminal have also been seemingly making trades in the market, according to Lookonchain.

A wallet address labeled by blockchain security analysts as the “Coinbase hacker” bought $8 million in Solana on Sunday using their reportedly ill-gotten gains.

According to Lookonchain, the hacker converted DAI (DAI) to USDC (USDC), then bridged to the Solana network and bought 38,126 Solana (SOL) near the $209 mark across multiple purchases.

Solana is currently trading at $202.15, meaning the hacker has made a paper loss since the trade.

Read more