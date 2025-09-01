Crypto War: Litecoin Takes Heavy Jab at XRP, Calls it ‘Urine’ – Here’s What’s Trending

Litecoin sparks outrage after mocking XRP with harsh comet comparison.

Litecoin triggered a heated debate after its official account published a controversial post directly aimed at XRP. The post compared the smell of a comet to “rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds,” before suggesting that XRP tokens resembled the same unpleasant mix.

According to the account, XRP creates an illusion of value by relying on a limited supply and speculation that banks are preparing to adopt it as a replacement for SWIFT. The post further ridiculed Ripple leadership with a satirical claim that “the president is sleeping with Brad Garlicmouse.”

The statement quickly went viral, sparking critical reactions across the crypto community. SamTheCarpetMan highlighted that Litecoin founder Charlie Lee sold his entire holdings at the market peak in December 2017, questioning confidence in the project.

In response, Litecoin wrote that critics should “now do Ripple, and its execs,” and dismissed further debate by stating, “Relax, Sparky. I’m not in the digital bank tube market. Go play that crap with XLM.”

Strong Reactions From Crypto Community

Observers also weighed in on the dispute. Tony noted that Ripple executives could potentially file a defamation or trade libel suit if the remarks were deemed competitive. El Cadejo remarked that Litecoin was being heavily ratioed in its replies, arguing that community sentiment leaned toward dumping LTC.

XRP supporters defended their network, interpreting Litecoin’s post as evidence of insecurity. Pumpius claimed the attack proved “how scared they really are.” Guardians of the XRPL said the volume of criticism reflected concern, adding that XRP seeks to replace, not compete with, outdated settlement systems.

XRPawn Shop argued that Litecoin had acknowledged XRP’s superiority by resorting to attacks, while SleazyWeez recalled earlier disputes between XRP and Stellar, noting that many investors shifted funds into XRP during that period.

Following the backlash, Litecoin attempted to downplay the controversy. In a lighter post, the account stated, “Damn. Y’all gotta stop taking X so seriously. Go eat a Hot Pockets and I’ll see you in the morning if I’m not fired before then.”

The episode highlighted the intensity of rivalries within the crypto sector and the strong loyalty of online communities. While Litecoin’s remarks drew significant criticism, they also placed XRP at the center of market discussions, underscoring the sharp divide between competing digital assets.

