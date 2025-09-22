PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.

Cryptocurrency markets fell across the board today, with the Meme sector leading the decline, down nearly 6%.

By: PANews
2025/09/22 10:35
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.

Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia

Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia

The post Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huawei publicly revealed its full chip roadmap on Thursday during its annual Connect conference in Shanghai, confirming it would begin releasing some of the world’s most powerful computing systems in a push to reduce China’s reliance on Nvidia and other foreign chipmakers, according to Reuters. Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, disclosed that the company had developed its own high-bandwidth memory, a technology previously led by Samsung and SK Hynix. Xu said, “We will follow a 1-year release cycle and double compute with each release,” making it clear Huawei now intends to release next-gen chips and hardware annually with increased processing capabilities. The announcement came just days before U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Friday, following trade talks between both countries earlier in the week. The move is widely seen as an attempt by Beijing to project confidence in its tech ecosystem as U.S.-China tensions continue to grow. Huawei releases full schedule for Ascend, Kunpeng chips, and computing clusters Huawei detailed the timeline for its AI chip series Ascend, starting with the 910C, which was released earlier this year. The Ascend 950 will launch in 2026 with two variants. The 960 will follow in 2027, and the 970 is scheduled for 2028. Huawei also confirmed its Kunpeng server chips will receive updates in 2026 and 2028. China’s chip war with the U.S. escalated this week as Nvidia was accused of violating China’s anti-monopoly law, and several large Chinese tech firms were ordered to cancel Nvidia AI chip orders. Financial Times reported that government regulators had also instructed distributors to stop placing new Nvidia orders. One executive in China’s chip distribution industry said his company was told verbally to stop buying Nvidia chips and was only allowed to sell current inventory. That executive declined…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:20
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

BitcoinWorld Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 Are you ready to explore the next frontier of decentralized finance? The digital asset world is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming RWA and Stablecoin Summit in Korea, an event set to redefine our understanding of real-world assets and stablecoins in the Web3 era. This pivotal gathering promises to bring together the brightest minds to chart the future course of crypto and traditional finance convergence. What is the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit All About? Undefined Labs, a prominent Web3 accelerator, in collaboration with INFCL, is proud to announce the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025. Scheduled for September 25th, this significant event will dive deep into the evolving landscape of real-world assets (RWAs) and the crucial role stablecoins play within the expansive Web3 environment. Attendees can expect comprehensive discussions that demystify these complex topics. The summit aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain. It will explore how RWAs can be tokenized, bringing illiquid assets onto the blockchain, and how stablecoins provide the necessary stability and utility for these groundbreaking financial instruments. Expect to gain clarity on their practical applications and future potential. Who’s Powering This Groundbreaking RWA and Stablecoin Summit? The caliber of participants and sponsors truly highlights the importance of this upcoming RWA and Stablecoin Summit. Over 20 leading financial institutions and Web3 industry pioneers are confirmed to share their invaluable insights, offering a diverse range of perspectives on the sector’s trajectory. The event boasts an impressive list of sponsors, underscoring strong industry backing: Mellow Finance: A key player in decentralized finance. Canton Network: Advancing enterprise blockchain solutions. Securitize: A leader in digital asset securities. RedStone: Innovating data oracles for Web3. Solv Protocol: Focused on financial NFTs and tokenized assets. Bluefin: Driving the next generation of DeFi. Movement: Pioneering new blockchain ecosystems. Huma Finance: Bridging credit to Web3. Plume Network: Building a compliant RWA ecosystem. Esteemed participants, including World Liberty Financial and the Ethereum Foundation, will also be in attendance, contributing to what promises to be a rich exchange of ideas. This gathering represents a unique opportunity to network with thought leaders and understand the forces shaping the future of finance. Why Does the RWA and Stablecoin Summit Matter Now More Than Ever? The convergence of real-world assets and stablecoins is not just a trend; it’s a fundamental shift in how we perceive and interact with value. This RWA and Stablecoin Summit comes at a crucial time when global financial systems are exploring the efficiencies and transparency offered by blockchain technology. Understanding these developments is vital for anyone in finance or Web3. Real-world assets, such as real estate, commodities, or even intellectual property, are being tokenized, making them more accessible and liquid. Stablecoins, on the other hand, provide the essential stability in a volatile crypto market, enabling seamless transactions and serving as a reliable medium of exchange for these tokenized assets. Together, they form a powerful combination that could unlock unprecedented economic opportunities. The summit will address both the immense benefits and the inherent challenges. Discussions will cover regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and the potential for broader institutional adoption. Participants will gain actionable insights into how these innovations can be leveraged responsibly and effectively. Charting the Course: Actionable Insights from the RWA and Stablecoin Summit Attending the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 offers more than just information; it provides a roadmap for future engagement in the Web3 space. The insights shared by industry leaders will cover practical applications and strategic considerations for integrating RWAs and stablecoins into existing and new financial models. Key takeaways are expected to include: Best practices for RWA tokenization and management. Strategies for leveraging stablecoins in cross-border payments and DeFi. Updates on regulatory landscapes and compliance challenges. Networking opportunities with potential partners and investors. Understanding the economic impact of tokenized assets on traditional markets. This summit is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. It’s an essential event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in Web3 innovation. The Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 stands as a beacon for the future of finance, bringing together visionaries to dissect and shape the trajectory of real-world assets and stablecoins. This collaborative effort by Undefined Labs and INFCL, backed by an impressive roster of sponsors and participants, promises to deliver invaluable insights. Mark your calendars for September 25th, as this summit is poised to be a landmark event, driving forward the conversation on how blockchain technology can revolutionize our financial world. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the unfolding revolution. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Korea RWA & Stablecoin Summit 2025? The Korea RWA & Stablecoin Summit 2025 is a significant event hosted by Web3 accelerator Undefined Labs and INFCL. It will focus on real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins, exploring their nature and role within the Web3 environment. 2. Who is organizing the RWA & Stablecoin Summit? The summit is being organized by Web3 accelerator Undefined Labs in partnership with INFCL. 3. What key topics will be covered at the summit? The summit will cover topics including the fundamental nature of real-world assets (RWAs), their tokenization, and the critical role stablecoins play in facilitating transactions and stability within the Web3 ecosystem. 4. Which organizations are sponsoring and participating in the event? Sponsors include Mellow Finance, Canton Network, Securitize, RedStone, Solv Protocol, Bluefin, Movement, Huma Finance, and Plume Network. Participants will include World Liberty Financial and the Ethereum Foundation, among others. 5. Why are real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins important for Web3? RWAs bring tangible, often illiquid assets onto the blockchain, increasing their accessibility and liquidity. Stablecoins provide essential price stability in the volatile crypto market, making them ideal for transactions involving tokenized RWAs and broader DeFi applications. Was this article insightful? If you’re as excited as we are about the future of finance and the groundbreaking discussions at the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit, then share this article with your network! Help us spread the word about these crucial developments in real-world assets and stablecoins by sharing on Twitter, LinkedIn, or your preferred social platform. Let’s collectively foster a deeper understanding of Web3’s potential! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the future of institutional adoption. This post Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
