Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! “Users Are Still Responsible!”

MetaMask, one of the oldest crypto wallets in the industry, continues to add new features to outpace its competitors.

At this point, Metamask finally allowed users to create wallets using their Google or Apple accounts.

The new feature allows MetaMask users to create, backup, and restore wallets via their Google or Apple accounts.

With the new “Social login” feature, millions of people can more easily open a cryptocurrency wallet and the number of cryptocurrency users can increase significantly.

During the wallet creation process, keywords are generated in the background. Users can choose these keywords if they wish. In addition to keywords, users will choose their own password and use it when logging in with their social media accounts.

While the latest feature makes opening a wallet easier, Metamask said the responsibility still remains with users, as if users lost their keywords, accessing the wallet would become impossible.

At this point, MetaMask warned that if users lose their passwords, their wallets cannot be recovered and that they remain responsible.

MetaMask previously announced that it is preparing to expand support for the Bitcoin and Solana networks and eventually remove gas fees as part of an update to its 2025 update roadmap.

*This is not investment advice.

