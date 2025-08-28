Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! “Users Are Still Responsible!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.10088-0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018205+3.41%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01892+0.58%
Particl
PART$0.1868+0.05%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163+1.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02738+0.84%

MetaMask, one of the oldest crypto wallets in the industry, continues to add new features to outpace its competitors.

At this point, Metamask finally allowed users to create wallets using their Google or Apple accounts.

The new feature allows MetaMask users to create, backup, and restore wallets via their Google or Apple accounts.

With the new “Social login” feature, millions of people can more easily open a cryptocurrency wallet and the number of cryptocurrency users can increase significantly.

During the wallet creation process, keywords are generated in the background. Users can choose these keywords if they wish. In addition to keywords, users will choose their own password and use it when logging in with their social media accounts.

While the latest feature makes opening a wallet easier, Metamask said the responsibility still remains with users, as if users lost their keywords, accessing the wallet would become impossible.

At this point, MetaMask warned that if users lose their passwords, their wallets cannot be recovered and that they remain responsible.

MetaMask previously announced that it is preparing to expand support for the Bitcoin and Solana networks and eventually remove gas fees as part of an update to its 2025 update roadmap.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptocurrency-wallet-metamask-announces-new-feature-for-google-and-apple-users-are-still-responsible/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003047+7.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004-8.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41767-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000438+0.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement